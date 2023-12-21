Current ticket prices for Georgia vs Florida State in the Orange Bowl

Even though Georgia doesn’t have a shot at a three-peat, there’s still an opportunity to watch the Bulldogs in a New Year’s Six bowl game to cap off the 2023 season.

No. 6 Georgia will take on No. 5 Florida State on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET, televised on ESPN. Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium has plenty of seating options remaining if you’d like to watch the Dawgs live.

As of Thursday, SeatGeek has tickets listed from $52 to $1,714 per ticket.

UGA’s last trip to the Orange Bowl ended in a 34-11 drubbing of Michigan in the 2021 College Football Playoff semifinal.

While the stakes aren’t as high this year, the Bulldogs’ senior class has the opportunity to become the winningest class in UGA history with a win over the Seminoles.

