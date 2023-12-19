Current ticket prices for Alabama-Michigan Rose Bowl CFP semifinal

Top-ranked Michigan and No. 4 Alabama are set to face off in the historic Rose Bowl, which serves as a College Football Playoff semifinal this season. These two programs are some of the biggest brands in the game with the largest fan bases. Surely, the fans would want to come out to Pasadena in droves to support their respective team.

As Lee Corso always says, “Not so fast, my friend!”

If you plan on attending the Rose Bowl, the cheapest ticket you’ll be able to find on SeatGeek is a whopping $485 a piece, and the site is rating this a 9.7/10 “amazing deal.”

However, if money isn’t an issue and you want the best seats available, be ready to pay up. While most lower-level seats are available between $1,000 and $2,500, the most expensive tickets can be purchased for $5,110 each.

The game is expected to be a great one, which is the reason why this is the most expensive bowl game this season. Some fans prefer to watch the game from the comfort of their own home, or perhaps their local sports bar. Others, though, look forward to dropping some cash to experience the thrill of the College Football Playoff in person.

The winner of the Rose Bowl will move on to the national championship game in Houston, where they will face the winner of the Sugar Bowl between No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the College Football Playoffs approach.

