Current remain undefeated with dominant win over Seattle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was an offensive explosion for the Kansas City Current on Sunday evening, defeating the Seattle Reign 5-2.

It ties their highest-scoring output of the season.

23 goals in the Current’s first six matches at CPKC Stadium are the most goals scored in any span of six home matches in a single season in NWSL history.

Reign FC got on the board first after a right-footed shot from forward Jordyn Huitema from close range on a cross from forward Veronica Latsko in the 24th minute. This was the second time the Current have ever trailed at CPKC Stadium

But it didn’t last for long. The Current responded in the 28th minute after Temwa Chawinga scored on a right-footed shot from close range off a Michelle Cooper assist from the right corner.

That was Chawinga’s sixth goal of the season and her first goal since May 5.

Seattle regained the lead in the 41st minute, this time on a header from Huitema, giving her the brace following a set-piece situation.

The Current tied the game up 2-2 after Lauren scored her first goal in a Current kit off an assist from Bia Zanaretto after a corner kick in the 45th minute.

In the first 30 seconds of the second half, midfielder substitute Vanessa DiBernardo scored on a right-footed shot on an assist from Chawinga to give the Current their first lead of the game in the 46th minute.

60 seconds later, Chawinga notched a brace of her own, scoring on an assist from Elizabeth Ball of a header pass, giving the Current two goals in just two minutes.

Two goals in the first 89 seconds of the second half is the fastest any team has scored two goals from kickoff in a half in NWSL history.

Lo LaBonta decided to join the party in the 67th minute on a right-footed penalty kick to put the game away and added a Dirty Dancing celebration for the cherry on top.

Lo LaBonta converts the PK .. and the Current are having the time of their lives and they owe it all to you. #KCBaby pic.twitter.com/yHJLZzm7bI — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 9, 2024

The win puts the Current at 8-0-4 and back in first place in the NWSL. They will head to Chicago to face the Red Stars on Friday at 7 p.m.

