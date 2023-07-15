Which current players have the best shot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

With long-time offensive tackle Joe Thomas set to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in just three weeks, the Cleveland Browns have their first inductee since returning to the NFL in 1999. This got us thinking: which current players in the brown and orange have a shot at getting their own bust made once they hang up their cleats?

Here are a few players still building their resumes in Cleveland that have a shot of getting the legendary knock on their door once they retire from football.

RB Nick Chubb

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

I have a feeling it is going to be tough sledding for running backs to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the future. These backs just do not have the workloads that Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, or even Adrian Peterson received.

Only three running backs have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since 2017 in Tomlinson, Edgerrin James, and Terrell Davis. And while Chubb can likely surpass the production that Davis hit in his career with the Denver Broncos, the Hall of Famer won an MVP, was named as an All-Pro three times, won two Super Bowls, and was named as the Offensive Player of the year twice. None of which Chubb has to his name.

Even Derrick Henry, who the Tennessee Titans have run into the ground over the past four seasons, is not even close to scratching the levels of career production that these Hall of Fame running backs have.

However, unless Canton wants to completely exile running backs from the Hall of Fame, then the standards will have to be adjusted. And there is no way to look at what Nick Chubb has done over the last four years in Cleveland and not believe he is not one of the most dominant active players in the NFL.

DE Myles Garrett

Browns Pro Football Hall of Fame

OG Joel Bitonio

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Longevity plays a huge role in the ability to build a dominant, long-term resume to get into the Hall of Fame. And offensive guard Joel Bitonio already has that to his name. One of the best guards in football (perhaps the best) over the last five seasons, Bitonio has racked up five Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro nods, and three second-team All-Pro nods to his name since 2018.

And there are no signs of slowing up yet. Guard tends to be a position where players can play deep into their careers as well, so the 32-year-old Bitonio could still have another three-to-five years of dominant football left. He will retire a Cleveland legend regardless, but it is hard to imagine that Bitonio will not have a strong case to wear the gold jacket after he hangs up his cleats.

Honorable Mention

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

WR Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper belongs in the Hall of Very Good Players, but he has just never had the production to push him over the top. And now nearing the age of 30, Cooper’s most explosive days are behind him.

Again, still quite the player on the field, but Cooper’s resume remains shallow in terms of a potential Hall of Fame bid.

OT Jack Conklin

A two-time All-Pro offensive tackle (one in Tennessee, one with the Browns), Jack Conklin has a surprisingly deep resume. With another two years (at least) in Cleveland, and as a still relatively young player, Conklin has the chance to continue to bolster his chances.

He won’t be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but Conklin has worked himself into a fringe candidate with still years left in his playing career.

QB Deshaun Watson

The laundry list of off-the-field accusations will likely keep Watson out of Canton. However, he has a resume of elite quarterback play, and at just the age of 27, there is a chance he can progress back to the mean of where his production has historically been.

If he returns to the elite level he reached during his time in Houston, and if we look strictly at Watson’s on-the-field accolades, he may be able to build a resume worthy of at least attracting eyes in Canton.

