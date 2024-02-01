Current Penn State coaches that could be a fit as Boston College’s next head coach

The college football world received quite the surprise last night when Boston College Head Coach Jeff Hafley left his position to return to the NFL. He accepted the recently vacant defensive coordinator job of the Green Bay Packers, ending a four-year run with BC. It’s not often a Power Five school has a HC opening this far after the season, so finding a replacement is slightly trickier than usual.

Could this news affect Penn State? Head Coach James Franklin isn’t going anywhere of course, but two coaches on his staff have built strong resumes that could make them candidates for the BC job.

Let’s start with Penn State Associate Head Coach Terry M. Smith. Smith has been instrumental to the Nittany Lions success in his nine years on the staff. He not only is their defensive recruiting coordinator but also the defensive backs coach. His ability to find and recruit elite defenders has turned Penn State into a consistent top-10 defense in the NCAA. He has also developed multiple defensive backs that made the jump to the NFL, with even more on the way this season.

Jeff Hafley himself is a defensive-minded coach with a specialty in defensive backs, so it may be too similar of a hire for BC to make. If they would be willing to overlook that, however, Smith could be due for a chance as the head man.

Another potential candidate is Penn State Assistant Head Coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator Ja’Juan Seider. He has built a reputation as a strong recruiter and running backs coach, as well as helping with the offensive game planning the past two seasons. He would be a far departure from Hafley and could help breathe life into an offense that hasn’t been up to par the past few years.

It would be a big blow for Penn State to lose either Smith or Seider, but it would also be a testament to the staff that James Franklin has built. We should find out soon if either are in the running.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire