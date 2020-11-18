What is current outlook for Dolphins’ 2020 AFC East title hopes?

Kyle Crabbs
·3 min read

The Miami Dolphins are suddenly thinking about “playoffs” in 2020. Well, the team isn’t — you can be sure that Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has his team focused on one thing and one thing only: the Denver Broncos in Week 11. One day at a time, one week at a time, Flores has this team marching towards a potential playoff berth. But while he refused to look ahead at the big picture and instead preaches to his team to win the day and embrace a slow, methodical process (and rightfully so), the outside world can assess the big picture on more of a surface level. And it is clear that Miami is firmly “in the hunt”.

If the playoffs started today, Miami would be the AFC’s 6th-seed and would have a date with the Buffalo Bills to open the playoffs.

But the playoffs don’t start today and Miami has another 7 games to try to continue their winning ways and not just clinch a playoff berth but also try to position themselves to claim a division title. But while the Dolphins’ AFC East division title hopes do mathematically rest in their own hands, that’s a script that even the most optimistic Dolphins fan should be ready to see changed.

Here are the remaining schedules for the Miami Dolphins (6-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-3).

Miami Dolphins (6-3)
– Week 11: @ Denver Broncos
– Week 12: @ New York Jets
– Week 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
– Week 14: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
– Week 15: vs. New England Patriots
– Week 16: @ Las Vegas Raiders
– Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills (7-3)
– Week 11: Bye Week
– Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
– Week 13: @ San Francisco 49ers
– Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
– Week 15: @ Denver Broncos
– Week 16: @ New England Patriots
– Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins

If, and it is still a big if, the Dolphins win in Week 11 against the Broncos, the pathway to a division title is clear: the Dolphins must match wins with the Buffalo Bills from Weeks 12 through 16 and then defeat them in Week 17 to win the East. There are very few pathways that would allow the Dolphins to win the AFC East if they finish the season tied with the same record, however. Miami will at best have split the season series 1-1 if they’re able to defeat Buffalo in western New York come January — and with the Bills already holding a 4-0 AFC East division record versus a 1-2 record in the AFC East for the Dolphins thus far, the basic tiebreakers aren’t going to work in the Dolphins’ favor if the teams split the season series and the Dolphins and Bills both finished at, say, 11-5.

The Bills’ remaining strength of schedule sits at .507, whereas the Dolphins currently own a slightly easier remaining pathway at .477.

So, Dolphins fans — if you’re aiming for a 2020 AFC East title, just know this:

Miami must pull even with Buffalo in Week 11, match the Bills record between Weeks 12 – 16 and then secure the road victory in Buffalo in the final week of the regular season.

Latest Stories

  • Antonio Brown's latest alleged outburst was news to NFL. Will he be suspended again?

    It's up to the NFL how hard a line it wants to take with the latest Antonio Brown incident.

  • NBA Mock Draft, Volume Three

    Draft day is finally here, and it sets up to be an entertaining one as there doesn't appear to be a lock at the top of the board. (Getty Images)

  • Premier confident Australian Open tennis will go ahead

    The political leader of Australia's Victorian state says despite ''incredibly complex'' negotiations, he is confident January's Australian Open tennis tournament will proceed. Daniel Andrews, the state's top lawmaker, on Monday had cast doubts over planning for the season's first tennis Grand Slam tournament which is scheduled for Jan. 18-31 at Melbourne Park. Tennis Australia has been hoping for several months that the Victorian and Australian governments would approve a plan for players to start arriving in mid-December and to quarantine in a special training hub with their restricted entourages.

  • NBA Rumors: What Celtics offered Pelicans for Jrue Holiday

    Jrue Holiday won't be joining the Celtics as he was dealt to the Bucks on Tuesday, but here's what the C's offered the Pelicans for Holiday prior to the trade.

  • Financial ramifications if Cowboys release Ezekiel Elliott run gamut

    On the heels of discussing ways out from Jaylon and Amari's contract, if push comes to shove for the #Cowboys, our Cap & Contract series continues with a look at Ezekiel Elliott's deal. The ins, outs and offsets that could come into play.

  • How Barry Bonds, Cecil Fielder and Other MLB Players Lost Their Fortunes

    Becoming a baseball star usually guarantees a player fame and fortune — but there’s no guarantee that fortune will last. Some of the greatest players ever failed to translate their talent...

  • The most overlooked reason why Dustin Johnson won the 84th Masters

    Dustin Johnson’s record-setting performance was very much the sum of many parts but there was one element of his game that went largely overlooked.

  • Titans release punter Ryan Allen in puzzling move

    This move by the Titans doesn't make much sense.

  • Report: Atlanta in talks to sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward

    Atlanta is looking for a secondary playmaker to pair with Trae Young.

  • Got 3 Seconds? Watch The Fastest Knockout Ever In Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Ulysses "The Monster" Diaz didn't waste any time in beating Donelei Benedetto.

  • Defenses catching up to Lamar? What one Ravens player told NBC Sports' Liam McHugh

    According to Sunday Night Football's Liam McHugh, the Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews had some strong words on Lamar Jackson and NFL defenses.

  • Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Running Backs

    Our analysts reveal their fantasy football running back rankings for Week 11, when Alvin Kamara will be looking to produce sans Drew Brees.

  • Week 11 waiver wire: 10 players who could make an impact come playoff time

    If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.

  • Report: James Harden, Russell Westbrook want out of Houston due to owner's Trump support

    Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.

  • Winners and Losers from Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday, Bogdanovic trades

    Whether the Bucks are winners or losers depends upon Antetokounmpo.

  • Lakers set to restock talent with free agents, starting with Anthony Davis

    The Lakers have traded the No. 28 overall draft selection and Danny Green to the Thunder for guard Dennis Schröder. What's next?

  • What's next for the Cubs following Theo Epstein's sudden departure?

    After Theo Epstein's departure, what does the future hold for Kris Bryant and Yu Darvish in Chicago?

  • How Germany were torn apart by Spain - and what it means for the future of a mighty nation

    In the aftermath of the footballing bloodbath, Oliver Bierhoff compared Germany’s 6-0 defeat by Spain to his country’s 7-1 thrashing of Brazil at the 2014 World Cup. Yes, really. It was that bad for the Germans, whose humiliation was described by Der Spiegel as their biggest debacle since 1931. Bierhoff, the German national team director, could only express his hope that it was a “singular event”. He insisted that manager Joachim Low retains their trust, even claiming that the game “changes nothing”. Time will tell on that. For now, Germany are still trying to come to terms with how 90 minutes of football could go so badly wrong for so many players of world-class ability. After all, this was no reserve side. Their starting lineup included Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane. Low’s attempted explanation afterwards certainly brought to mind that defeat of Brazil in 2014, when the home side’s defenders lost their heads in a swirl of emotion and panic. “We threw away our concept after the 1-0,” Low said. “We stormed out of position, opened spaces. There was no organisation. There was no communication. Every aspect was bad. It was a dark, dark day.” The nature of the goals, especially in the second half when Spain ran through again and again, brought to mind Liverpool’s recent drubbing at Aston Villa. That 7-2 loss was evidently a freak result, but there are similarities between the two defeats. In short, this is what happens when pressing goes wrong. As the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have shown in recent seasons, a slick system of intensive pressing is perhaps the most effective way to win games in the modern era. But with those high rewards come genuine risks. The key to an effective pressing system, according to Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick, is “complete unity”. Pep Lijnders, Jurgen Klopp’s assistant at Liverpool, says it requires all 11 players to operate with “one mind”. The consequence of this is that, if even one player fails to fulfil his individual role, the system falls apart. Press the wrong player at the wrong time, and the game-plan crumbles to pieces. Defences are suddenly exposed by their high lines, trying and failing to protect an entire half against attackers with space to run into and the pace to cause chaos.

  • Fantasy start or sit Week 11: Derrick Henry, Jonnu Smith, A.J. Brown

    The Titans' best fantasy football assets have a tough matchup against the Ravens in Week 11.

  • Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky dressed up as a caddy to celebrate Dustin Johnson's Masters win

    Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been engaged since 2013, so the NHL legend decided to celebrate his future son-in-law's Masters win in style.