Current Ohio State guards ranked by the 247Sports composite

The Ohio State football team has 18 offensive linemen on scholarship and five arrived in Columbus, Ohio, listed as guards by 247Sports. Now the Ohio State offensive line is in a state of flux, so some of these players may wind up at center or perhaps even slide out to offensive tackle. We previously listed the offensive tackles and will provide another list of the remaining interior offensive lineman on the roster.

This group is extremely intriguing because Matthew Jones is coming back for his sixth season to bring some continuity to the group and there are some highly recruited players entering the season as upperclassmen that need to step up. One player who has seen some time on the field and will be expected to see a heavy increase in usage is Enokk Vimahi. Josh Fryar is another player whom many are expected to take a big leap forward, but let’s dive into what 247Sports projected.

Matt Jones, Senior

Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 4-inches

Weight: 300 pounds

High School: Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY)

Class of 2018

247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 69 overall, No. 2 C)

Enokk Vimahi, Senior

Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 4-inches

Weight: 263 pounds

High School: Kahuku (Kahuku, HI)

Class of 2019

247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 119 overall, No. 5 G)

Josh Fryar, Redshirt-Junior

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Football First Practice

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 5-inches

Weight: 305 pounds

High School: Beech Grove (Beech Grove, IN)

Class of 2020

247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 510 overall, No. 26 G)

Jakob James, Redshirt-Junior

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Toby Wilson (54), offensive lineman Jakob James (78), and offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi (66) during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 5-inches

Weight: 285 pounds

High School: Elder (Cincinnati, OH)

Class of 2020

247Sports Rating: Three Star (No. 852 overall, No. 39 G)

Vic Cutler, Redshirt-Senior

Ohio State Lands Louisiana Monroe Transfer OL Victor Cutler 🅾️🌰 Welcome Home #GoBucks @CutlerVictor pic.twitter.com/z7E3bxabuL — 🅾️BuckeyeUpdates🌰 (@Buckeyeslife247) January 19, 2023

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 2-inches

Weight: 280 pounds

High School: West Monroe (West Monroe, LA)

Class of 2019

247Sports Rating: Two Star (No. 3,483 overall, No. 222 G)

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire