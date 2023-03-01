Current Ohio State defensive tackles and their 247Sports rankings

The Ohio State football team has seven defensive tackles on scholarship and all were relatively high recruits based on their 247Sports recruiting rating. The interior of the defensive line showed flashes of excellence, but they were honestly a tad underwhelming. No one lived up to the hype and watching Georgia really showed how far that interior of the defensive line needs to develop to be elite.

Michael Hall was a guy who was receiving huge praise from the coaching staff and teammates, and was even compared to Aaron Donald but faded towards the end of the season. Hero Kanu was just a true freshman last season, but it is only a matter of time before a player of his size is forced to see the field. Tyleik Williams is another player who showed flashes of brilliance but also had stretches of non-existence. Enough speculation though, let’s dive into the rankings of these studs.

Mike Hall, Redshirt-Sophomore

Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Practice

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 290 pounds

High School: Streetsboro (Streetsboro, OH)

Class of 2021

247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 37 overall, No. 8 DL)

Hero Kanu, Redshirt-Freshman

Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Sports Ohio State Rutgers Ncaa Football

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 5-inches

Weight: 293 pounds

High School: Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA)

Class of 2022

247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 118 overall, No. 17 DL)

Tyleik Williams, Junior

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Peach Bowl Ohio State At Georgia

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 330 pounds

High School: Unity Reed (Manassas, VA)

Class of 2021

247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 124 overall, No. 18 DL)

Will Smith, Freshman

Dublin Coffman’s Will Smith

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 260 pounds

High School: Dublin Coffman (Dublin, OH)

Story continues

Class of 2023

247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 164 overall, No. 20 DL)

Kayden McDonald, Freshman

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 310 pounds

High School: North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA)

Class of 2023

247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 136 overall, No. 18 DL)

Jaden McKenzie, Redshirt-Senior

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Toledo Rockets At Ohio State Buckeyes

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 280 pounds

High School: Wake Forest (Wake Forest, NC)

Class of 2019

247Sports Rating: Three Star (No. 765 overall, No. 31 DT)

Ty Hamilton, Redshirt-Junior

Osu22uga Kwr 60

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 250 pounds

High School: Pickerington Central (Pickerington, OH)

Class of 2020

247Sports Rating: Three Star (No. 762 overall, No. 42 DT)

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire