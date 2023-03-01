Current Ohio State defensive tackles and their 247Sports rankings
The Ohio State football team has seven defensive tackles on scholarship and all were relatively high recruits based on their 247Sports recruiting rating. The interior of the defensive line showed flashes of excellence, but they were honestly a tad underwhelming. No one lived up to the hype and watching Georgia really showed how far that interior of the defensive line needs to develop to be elite.
Michael Hall was a guy who was receiving huge praise from the coaching staff and teammates, and was even compared to Aaron Donald but faded towards the end of the season. Hero Kanu was just a true freshman last season, but it is only a matter of time before a player of his size is forced to see the field. Tyleik Williams is another player who showed flashes of brilliance but also had stretches of non-existence. Enough speculation though, let’s dive into the rankings of these studs.
Mike Hall, Redshirt-Sophomore
Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Practice
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 3-inches
Weight: 290 pounds
High School: Streetsboro (Streetsboro, OH)
Class of 2021
247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 37 overall, No. 8 DL)
Hero Kanu, Redshirt-Freshman
Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Sports Ohio State Rutgers Ncaa Football
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 5-inches
Weight: 293 pounds
High School: Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA)
Class of 2022
247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 118 overall, No. 17 DL)
Tyleik Williams, Junior
Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Ncaa Football Peach Bowl Ohio State At Georgia
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 3-inches
Weight: 330 pounds
High School: Unity Reed (Manassas, VA)
Class of 2021
247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 124 overall, No. 18 DL)
Will Smith, Freshman
Dublin Coffman’s Will Smith
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 3-inches
Weight: 260 pounds
High School: Dublin Coffman (Dublin, OH)
Class of 2023
247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 164 overall, No. 20 DL)
Kayden McDonald, Freshman
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
New #OhioState D-tackle commitment Kayden McDonald can be a force for the #Buckeyes. https://t.co/Hw2c0Ncw70 pic.twitter.com/bsqIGmDdUM
— Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) October 31, 2022
Height: 6-feet, 3-inches
Weight: 310 pounds
High School: North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA)
Class of 2023
247Sports Rating: Four Star (No. 136 overall, No. 18 DL)
Jaden McKenzie, Redshirt-Senior
Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Ncaa Football Toledo Rockets At Ohio State Buckeyes
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 3-inches
Weight: 280 pounds
High School: Wake Forest (Wake Forest, NC)
Class of 2019
247Sports Rating: Three Star (No. 765 overall, No. 31 DT)
Ty Hamilton, Redshirt-Junior
Osu22uga Kwr 60
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 3-inches
Weight: 250 pounds
High School: Pickerington Central (Pickerington, OH)
Class of 2020
247Sports Rating: Three Star (No. 762 overall, No. 42 DT)
[lawrence-auto-related count=5]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on Twitter.