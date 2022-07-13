Which current NFL wide receiver reminds Jerry Rice of himself

Which current current receiver reminds Rice of himself originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There will never be another Jerry Rice in the NFL. He truly is one of a kind.

However, that's not to say that there never will be another superstar, Hall of Fame-caliber wide receiver capable of producing at or near the same level.

On the latest episode of the "49ers Talk" podcast, the Hall of Famer joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, where Rice was asked if there is any current wide receiver that reminds him of himself as a player.

"I sort of had the opportunity to meet Davante Adams and just watching him, the way he runs his routes, his physicality and stuff like that, being able to go across the middle," Rice said. "And he's the type of guy that doesn't have any fear. So I go to Las Vegas to surprise him and deliver the Madden rating from EA Sports. I ring his doorbell ... and he walks around the corner and he looks at me and he just completely stopped and he said 'oh my god, Jerry Rice is at my house.'

"I think he's going to be really productive this year with the Raiders and he's an exceptional route-runner. He just has that attitude that if the ball is in the air, it belongs to me."

Adams consistently has been one of the best receivers in the league since 2016 and arguably the best in three of the past four seasons. Now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders after a blockbuster trade from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, Adams will team up with former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr in the silver and black.

After catching a career-high 18 touchdowns in the 2020 season, Adams followed up that performance with a career-high in receiving yards (1,553) and receptions (123).

In 2021, Adams was again among the best receivers, along with 49ers superstar Deebo Samuel and Los Angeles Rams triple crown receiver Cooper Kupp.