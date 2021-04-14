Current NFL players who would cause biggest HOF debates if they retired today

The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) North Carolina's five-year deal with new men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will pay an average of $2 million annually in salary, compensation from apparel and multimedia deals, and an expense allowance. The school has released terms for Davis, a former Tar Heels player under Dean Smith who had spent the past nine seasons as an assistant to Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams before becoming his successor. Davis will receive a base salary of $400,000 and supplemental compensation increasing from $600,000 for his first season to $1 million for the 2025-26 season.