Current give up late goal to draw with Louisville and extend unbeaten streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a physical match under the lights at sold-out CPKC Stadium, Racing Lousiville midfielder Savannah DeMelo’s goal in the 90+13th minute to make a 3-3 draw with the Kansas City Current.

DeMelo carried the ball through the midfield and sent a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner to seal the draw.

The goal came 11 minutes after Current center back Gabby Robinson’s goal that gave the Current a 3-2 lead.

Forward Temwa Chawinga used her impressive stop-and-start dribbling moves to freeze a Louisville defender off of a corner kick and sent a through pass to Robinson. Robinson’s right-footed shot bounced off a defender and lofted over goalkeeper Katie Lund’s head for the game-winning goal in the 90+2nd minute.

Louisville forward Emma Sears looked to cross the ball from the right wing into the box and her cross bounced off of the back post and into the net for the first goal of the match in the 18th minute.

After KC midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo was granted a foul in the box after VAR review, captain Lo LaBonta sent the penalty kick to the top left corner and celebrated the equalizer in the 45+3rd minute by putting the ball under her jersey rubbing it and stuck her thumb in her mouth to emphasize the baby celebration.

In the 56th minute, forward Michelle Cooper nabbed her first goal of the season by taking a Debinha pass in the center of the box and sending a right-footed shot to the top left corner.

In the 68th minute, a Louisville corner kick resulted in an Abby Erceg header for the equalizer.

The match was a physical one under referee Nabil Bensalah. He issued yellow cards to three Current players: Izzy Rodriguez, Hailie Mace, and Gabby Robinson, and two Louisville players: Kayla Fischer and Taylor Flint.

The Current held Louisville to nine shots (five on goal) while recording 20 shots themselves (five on target. KC also held possession 52% of the match.

Kansas City is now 6-0-4, the best start in club history and still sits at the top of the NWSL unbeaten through the first 10 matches. The Orlando Pride have a chance to take over first place and drop the Current to second place with a win on Sunday against Seattle Reign FC.

The Current hit the road for their first-ever match with expansion side Utah Royals on Saturday at 9 p.m.

