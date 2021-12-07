Current and former players react to the hiring of Frank Wilson

For all the flack on social media that Brian Kelly received for joining the LSU Tigers, it appears to have completely changed. On Monday it was announced that Frank Wilson would rejoin the football program as the associate head coach.

Well, well, well how the turntables.

There probably isn’t a bigger higher in the state of Louisiana for Kelly than bringing in Wilson. He was the recruiting coordinator from 2010-15 under Les Miles. He was twice named national recruiter of the year. His list of top signees includes Leonard Fournette, Jarvis Landry, Anthony Johnson, and Devin White among others.

Not only is Wilson able to sign the top guys in the state, but he is also able to find some gems that might be overlooked. Plenty of his three-star recruits has ended up moving on to the NFL.

Plenty of current and former LSU Tigers are happy to see him return to the Purple and Gold.

Tyrann Mathieu

I’m happy for coach and his family!! Also I am happy for our fans and the great state of Louisiana because I know he will not let some of this state best talents leave! He will also find a few diamonds in the rough that you may have never heard of. He’s one of the best! https://t.co/Rpyt5kTjjy — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 7, 2021

Leonard Fournette

Wait this is probably the most important key to LSU, when I tell you the best running back coach I’ve had on all levels, I’ll be back in Death Valley more……… https://t.co/4dzioCBa4i — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 7, 2021

Jacob Hester

Jalen Mills

Welcome back coach ‼️ https://t.co/W7WPaVkqlz — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) December 7, 2021

Duke Riley

Marcus Spears

Andre Anthony

My day definitely just got better. Welcome home family. 🔥🖤 @FrankWilson28 https://t.co/cvuc2C6rBv — Andre Anthony🎈 (@DreAnthony7) December 7, 2021

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

That boy went got frank? Lawd. — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) December 7, 2021

Kenny Hilliard

Ahhh let’s go that’s a big move — kenny hilliard (@noceilings27) December 7, 2021

Kwon Alexander

