Current and former players react to the hiring of Frank Wilson

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
For all the flack on social media that Brian Kelly received for joining the LSU Tigers, it appears to have completely changed. On Monday it was announced that Frank Wilson would rejoin the football program as the associate head coach.

Well, well, well how the turntables.

There probably isn’t a bigger higher in the state of Louisiana for Kelly than bringing in Wilson. He was the recruiting coordinator from 2010-15 under Les Miles. He was twice named national recruiter of the year. His list of top signees includes Leonard Fournette, Jarvis Landry, Anthony Johnson, and Devin White among others.

Not only is Wilson able to sign the top guys in the state, but he is also able to find some gems that might be overlooked. Plenty of his three-star recruits has ended up moving on to the NFL.

Plenty of current and former LSU Tigers are happy to see him return to the Purple and Gold.

Tyrann Mathieu

Leonard Fournette

Jacob Hester

Jalen Mills

Duke Riley

Marcus Spears

Andre Anthony

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Kenny Hilliard

Kwon Alexander

