Current, former Giants react to John Madden’s passing

The NFL lost an icon on Tuesday with word that the legendary John Madden had passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

As news of Madden’s passing spread, current and former members of the New York Giants shared their thoughts, prayers and condolences on social media.

John Madden is a legend to the @NFL. When you played, and John Madden was on the call, it was time to shine! RIP John Madden 🙏🏾💔 Sending my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. ❤️ — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) December 29, 2021

When Madden and Summerall did our games, every player & every coach was excited. It felt big. I told John Madden everything. I trusted him & he never betrayed it. I admired John’s passion for the game most and his truth. He was and will he remembered as a GIANT for football. pic.twitter.com/Oyy5C0GZg1 — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) December 29, 2021

Following the 2007 regular season finale, Tom Coughlin received an inspiring voicemail from the legendary John Madden pic.twitter.com/ClBuoK7GoH — New York Giants (@Giants) December 29, 2021

Respect to John Madden’s passing. The amount of culture he created in the game is unrecognized by today players. Salute. — Ryangrant.eth (@RyanGrant25) December 29, 2021

John Madden was Football! — Gary Reasons (@GaryReasons) December 29, 2021

RIP coach Madden.

What a legacy and influence on football. Condolences to his family. Passing of a legend. — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) December 29, 2021

RIP to John Madden, true football ICON! Legacy will last FOREVER! — DK (@DevonKennard) December 29, 2021

John Madden is gone but what a legacy he leaves. He coached with passion and made football fun to watch!

Thanks coach Madden. You will be remembered as a once in a lifetime unique and awesome human! — Morten Andersen (@GreatDane2544) December 29, 2021

💔Heartbreaking News on the passing of John Madden. His IMPACT on the game is a Legacy unlike any other. The sound of his voice, synonymous with the Biggest Game of the week, yet it was never about him. He made Football Fun & OL cool, endearing Fans around the 🌎 #RIPMadden — Shaun O'Hara (@ShaunOHara60) December 29, 2021

One of the best moments in my career.. having the greats Pat Summerall and of course John Madden speak on me in a televised game! It was Madden and it means more today than ever before RIH Coach Madden thank you for the memories 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/udEUqQUXei — Brandon Sanders (@coachBSanders18) December 29, 2021

R.I.P John Madden — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 29, 2021

Like every football fan I was sad to hear about the passing of John Madden. I got to meet him once, it was fantastic. So happy that the Christmas day special was aired before his passing. What a great life, great Wife and family. — Steven E Verderosa (@SteveV_PFN) December 29, 2021

John Madden’s voice is so intertwined with my early childhood Thanksgivings that I can’t look at a Turkey leg without thinking of him… and I believe he’d like it that way. Rest in peace to a true legend. pic.twitter.com/xwJMGd3Bkz — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) December 29, 2021

There are plenty of things that set Madden apart as a voice of the league. When we discuss the best in the booth it’s almost universally PxP guys. Madden is the first analyst that got the love like a PxP guy. There’s no one like him. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 29, 2021

A Bay Area Legend. John Maddens legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace Coach, thanks for giving a local kid a dream. — David Tollefson (@DTollefson71) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace John Madden. Arguably made one of the biggest impacts on the game of football, and if you need proof look no further than the NFL video game, which is literally his name, “Madden.” — Brian Brikowski (@BrikHouseSki) December 29, 2021

John madden bro, this is crazy — Regg (@_regg1) December 29, 2021

RIP to a legend in many departments !! @EAMaddenNFL john madden! https://t.co/UNgJ1M9WK4 — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) December 29, 2021

RIP John Madden

He was an icon as a football coach, broadcaster and innovator of the Madden game. Thoroughly enjoyed the Fox special on him last weekend pic.twitter.com/tSN6vVfT38 — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) December 29, 2021

I was just talking to my kids about John Madden yesterday. They didn’t realize he was a coach or know the airplane story. Absolute legend in the football and video game world. pic.twitter.com/z6PfPAPAMZ — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) December 29, 2021

R.I.P John Madden — Akeem Hunt (@Mr_A1Hunt) December 29, 2021

Amen! Our thoughts and prayers to Coach Madden’s family. Coach Madden and Pat Summerall were so much a part of the early years of my career. Bless em both. Grateful to have had them in our lives! https://t.co/wF9zey5pMj — pat hanlon (@giantspathanlon) December 29, 2021

Triste porque falleció John Madden. Trascendental como entrenador de @Raiders, legendario como comentarista e histórico como personalidad. Ojalá las nuevas generaciones no sólo lo recuerden por el video juego y traten de conocer de su trayectoria en la NFL y su legado. QEPD — Raul Allegre (@RaulAllegre) December 29, 2021

My love for the NFL started with his CBS games with Pat Summerall and, of course, @EAMaddenNFL on @SEGA #RIPJohnMadden https://t.co/bUzZuICZih — Kevin Boothe (@KevinBoothe77) December 29, 2021

1

1