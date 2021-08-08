Current and former Florida coaches offer condolences after Bobby Bowden’s passing

College football lost one of its legendary figures on Sunday morning, as longtime Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden died at the age of 91 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. According to a statement from his family given to ESPN, his wife, Ann, and their six children were at his side.

The second all-time winningest coach in college football history behind Penn State‘s Joe Paterno, Bowden coached at Florida State from 1976-2009 and had no losing seasons after his first, winning two national championships in the process. Both former and current Florida coaches took to Twitter to share their condolences for their fierce but respected rival.

Steve Spurrier, whose 12-year tenure at Florida overlapped entirely with Bowden’s, faced off against some of FSU’s best teams while coaching the Gators. High-profile matchups between the two schools included the 1997 Sugar Bowl, in which UF and the Seminoles played for a national title.

I enjoyed our relationship after coaching as we served for Rising Stars which helps young men and women from difficult backgrounds go to college and be successful. — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) August 8, 2021

Former Gators and current Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who had five matchups against Bowden while he was in Gainesville, also shared his condolences.

Today, we lost a legend. Bobby was a great friend and mentor to me, and his impact transcended the coaching profession in so many ways. Sending love to Ann and the entire Bowden family. Rest In Peace Coach Bowden. pic.twitter.com/om6LRmkkIo — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) August 8, 2021

Current Florida head coach Dan Mullen took the UF job after Bowden’s retirement, but he was around as the team’s offensive coordinator during the Meyer years, so he too saw firsthand the impact Bowden had on FSU’s football program.

Story continues

Megan and I send our deepest condolences to the Bowden family. Coach is a legend in our game and will be remembered as an even better person. Well beyond his monumental career, he touched everyone he met with his kindness. It was an honor to call him a friend. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) August 8, 2021

There’s one coach on Florida’s staff with a lot of familiarity with the program in Tallahassee: tight ends coach and assistant head coach Tim Brewster, who served at FSU from 2013-17. Brewster didn’t coach under Bowden, just his protege Jimbo Fisher, but Bowden’s impact on the program was felt even after his retirement.

RIP Coach Bowden. — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) August 8, 2021

Funeral services for Bowden will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. EDT in the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee. The service open to the public, and doors open at 9:30 a.m. EDT.