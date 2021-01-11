Current and former Eagles players react to Philadelphia parting ways with Doug Pederson
💚 #ThankYouDoug #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/QpdArqoXd8
— @Ike58Reese (@Ike58Reese) January 11, 2021
Doug Pederson is out as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, but he’ll always be remembered in this city for the 2017 Super Bowl.
A players coach until the end, former and current Eagles players and guys from around the NFL reacted to Pederson’s firing.
Doug Pederson is 35-28-1 since 2017. 6th best record in the NFC.
He’s made the playoffs 3 of the last 4 years. Only the Rams, Seahawks, and Saints have done so in the NFC.
Oh, and HE WON THE SUPERBOWL in 2017.
— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 11, 2021