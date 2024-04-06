Current and former Bulldog each named as spring standouts

In a review of spring intel from various different programs around the country, 247Sports’ Josh Pate named an incoming Georgia transfer as well as one transferred to a Big Ten school as standouts at their respective programs through early practices.

On the Georgia side, Pate highlighted Colbie Young, the wide receiver transfer from Miami. “Colbie Young has been really good at wide receiver this spring. They’ll be able to count on him. He can be a go-to option for them,” said Pate. Young has garnered incessant praise this spring from numerous other sources and drawn comparisons to former Bulldogs star George Pickens as well as fellow former Miami transfer Lawrence Cager.

Pate also praised former Georgia cornerback A.J. Harris, now in Happy Valley at Penn State. “Georgia cornerback transfer A.J. Harris (has) drawn really, really good reviews. That’s who you should be focused on,” said Pate.

Harris was a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 and transferred after a season in Athens. He could be in position to take on a major role for a Penn State team that is seeking to replace cornerbacks Kalen King and Daequan Hardy, both of whom are expected to be drafted this April.

