Current draw after late goal Chicago goal to extend streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 90th minute Sam Staab header off of a corner kick was the equalizer in their 2-2 draw with the Kansas City Current at sold out CPKC Stadium.

Chicago gained the set piece off after Elizabeth Ball attempted to hit the ball off of Janeese Joseph. Referee Gerald Flores awarded a corner kick to the Red Stars.

It was a questionable call in a physical game of questionable calls and no calls from Flores where the Current picked up nine fouls and Chicago picked up six. It took two corner kicks for the Red Stars to tie the match.

“That’s part of the game,” Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. He did not get a view of the play to see if Ball touched the ball before it went out.

“Referee sometimes call it one way, sometimes the other. It’s something that we can’t look at it, we have to be ready. If it’s a corner kick we defend the corner kick, if it’s not, we move on.”

18-year-old rookie Claire Hutton lets her captain Lo LaBonta worry about referee calls.

“Let’s let Lo take care of it, she’s captain,” Hutton said with a laugh. “We talk to the refs, we’ll get yelled at so I just turn around and throw my hands up a couple of times. But at the end of the day, they’re not changing their calls against us arguing and complaining. So you just got to keep playing so Lo’s got it.”

It’s another set-piece goal for the Current who have allowed an NWSL-leading six corner kick goals this season.

“We keep working on it, the set pieces especially in closing moments of the game, we have to be more alert,” Andonovski said. “We have to be a little more aggressive and defend those because that’s one thing that no matter how much you work, it will be hard to stop. Those balls are gonna come, they’re gonna commit a foul in the middle of the field. They’re gonna launch the ball in the box. It’s not like you can stop those but you certainly have to defend that.”

Two unanswered second-half goals from Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga lifted the Current to a 2-1 lead over the Red Stars.

Bia’s goal came in the 52nd minute off of a corner kick where goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher failed to punch the ball out of the box and Zaneratto was wide open to spin around and kick the ball in.

Bia notched an assist by sending a through pass to Debinha who managed to work the ball around a defender without touching it which allowed Chawinga to receive the ball on the edge of the box and she sent a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner in the 58th minute.

Mallory Swanson started the scoring in the sixth minute by sending a right-footed shot just under goalkeeper AD Franch’s left arm.

Midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo left the match in the 45th minute after colliding heads with Elizabeth Franklin as Franklin came in late to fight for the ball. Franklin was not called for a foul but left-back Izzy Rodriguez was called for a foul as Chicago midfielder Leilanni Nesbeth’s head bounced off of Rodriguez’s shoulder as they fought for a jump ball just before it bounced DiBernardo’s way.

Hutton was a concussion sub for her. DiBernardo only played in 13 matches last season with concussion issues and Andonovski hopes the NWSL reviews the play.

“I hope she’s well. I hope that the league reviews the serious foul,” he said.

The Current tallied an astonishing 18 shots (five on goal) in the first half to the Red Stars’ three (one on goal) and finished with 28 shots (seven on goal) to Chicago’s eight (two on goal). KC also dominated possession at 63%.

Andonovski gets highly perturbed when his team allows goals but he thought that the Current played “very mature” and “the players deserved this win”. He is pleased as his team has yet to lose this season with an 8-0-5 record and is still in first place in the league.

“Even in the first half, we were down 1-0, I didn’t think we played bad at all. I actually thought we played very well the first half too,” he said. “[At halftime] I told them that I’m proud of their mentality and the mindset and the approach, the opportunities they created. And I even said that if we go second half the same way, we will have no problem, which we did.

“That’s the sad part is we did and we played well and we created opportunities we scored goals. We probably could have scored a couple more.”

Hutton agreed when asked if playing Chicago was one of the most physical matches of the season so far.

“I think though we ought to expect it,” she said. “Top of the table right now and we’re undefeated, which is amazing, but we’re only halfway through the season. We still have so much more so we have a target on our back. So we’ve got to expect that teams are going to hit us, they’re going to target players, they’re going to try to slow [Chawinga] down. So we got to be ready for it.”

The Current hit the road for their next match to face the fourth-place Portland Thorns, who have won four out of their last five, on Sunday, June 23 at 3 p.m.

