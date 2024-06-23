Current dominate Thorns to tie NWSL unbeaten streak

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Kansas City Current are still undefeated after disposing of the Portland Thorns 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The win puts the Current back atop the NWSL standings at 9-0-5. They also have tied the NWSL record for most games without a loss at 16, dating back to last season.

Lo LaBonta got the party started for the Current in the 30th minute, scoring on a right-footed shot from outside the box to go up 1-0.

The Current scored again in the 38th minute after Stine Ballisager nailed a right-footed shot right set up by a corner kick to go up 2-0. That was Ballisager’s first career goal and she is the 17th Current player to score a goal this season.

All Current center backs have scored a goal this season.

In the 40th minute, LaBonta notched a brace, with a fierce right-footed shot from outside the box to go up 3-0 before the half. The Current scored three goals in a span of 10 minutes, a testament to their high-powered offense.

The goal was LaBonta’s first multi-goal game in her 172 NWSL matches, putting her at the top of the club’s all-time goal-scorer list.

Temwa Chawinga added one more goal for the Current in the 47th minute, scoring on a left-footed shot from the center of the box to snag her ninth goal of the season.

Sophia Smith scored the lone goal for the Thorns in the 73rd minute, on a nice shot from outside the box after getting past AD Franch. She is tied for the NWSL lead in goals with 10.

They will host the Houston Dash on Friday at 7 p.m.

