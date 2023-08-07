What current Commander is a ‘most likely future Hall of Famer?’

We are coming off a weekend in which nine former NFL stars were enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It wasn’t a monumental weekend for fans of the Washington NFL franchise, as, somehow, offensive tackle Joe Jacoby was again passed over. However, there is hope Jacoby will receive that call in 2024.

As the hallowed halls of Canton added nine new members, Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports asked a question: Who is the most likely future Hall of Famer on all 32 NFL rosters?

If you go across some rosters, it’s an easy exercise. Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Aaron Donald, Trent Williams and Von Miller could retire tomorrow and, in five years, would be first-ballot Hall of Famers.

As we look toward the Commanders’ roster, there are no future locks. However, Washington has some outstanding players, but players with a lot to prove before earning a spot in Canton.

CBS picked wide receiver Terry McLaurin, offering the following reasoning:

Current Hall of Fame “lock”? No McLaurin has been one of the league’s most consistent and productive receivers since coming into the NFL in 2019. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl last year after tallying nearly 1,200 receiving yards while catching passes from three different starting quarterbacks.

The two players who deserve a mention here are McLaurin and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. McLaurin is entering his fifth season, while Allen enters year seven. Both are phenomenal and while McLaurin is trending in the right direction, his numbers have been impacted by poor quarterback play.

In four NFL seasons, McLaurin has 299 receptions, 4,281 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. Considering he’s accomplished those numbers with 10 different starting quarterbacks is remarkable.

The Hall of Fame is a long way off for any fifth-year NFL player, outside of possibly a quarterback who has won multiple Super Bowls. But it was a fun exercise, and McLaurin’s career continues to trend upward.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire