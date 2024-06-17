Graham Pauley’s baseball path that’s led him to the Padres organization

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Putting in the time and work when it comes to baseball is something current Chihuahua Graham Pauley is familiar with.

With only .5% of high school baseball players eventually getting drafted at some point further in their career, the odds are already stacked against these athletes.

That’s especially true, when you start the sport later than most.

“I didn’t really start playing until about ten years old,” said Pauley. “I mostly focused on soccer, football and basketball growing up. I had a football coach who was coaching a baseball team and asked me to come out and see what I could do. From there I fell in love with the game and have been playing ever since.”

Starting a bit behind wasn’t the only catching up Pauley had to do. Once making it to the collegiate level at Duke, Pauley wasn’t sure if he would get any playing time due to his size.

After his freshman season was cancelled due to COVID-19, Pauley headed back to his home state of Georgia and went to work.

“I went home and collected myself and realized what I needed to work on. Mentally, I focused on myself, it allowed me to self reflect. Physically, I realized I was a little bit too small. I needed to get bigger and get faster to compete at that level. Looking back on it, it was honestly a blessing in disguise. I don’t know if I would be where I am at today.”

All of those long hours both on and off the field payed off as the infielder led the Blue Devils during the 2022 season in terms of batting average, hits and runs – starting in all 54 games.

This performance also got the attention of the San Diego Padres organization, later getting drafted in the 13th round that same year.

“I didn’t know for sure if I was going to get drafted, I thought I had a good chance but I just didn’t know. Then I got that phone call. I told my parents, I told my friends and then seeing it on TV- I wanted to give it my all because it’s been my dream growing up.”

Pauley has spent time at every level in the minor leagues within the Padres organization, ultimately leading to his debut in the MLB in March of 2024.

First hit in the big leagues for Pauley was a homerun, a moment he’ll never forget.

“I wish I could say it’s just another day but it’s really not. That first at bat, I felt like I almost blacked out. You want to just be in the moment and soak it all in, but you also realize you have a job to do. I want to help this team win.”

Making it to the top, Pauley found some success in playing in 13 games – later getting optioned down twice.

Despite this, Pauley remains positive and chooses not to be discouraged. Rather give it his all no matter the team.

“You feel like you’re constantly on the road but it’s apart of the game. I would say that’s the biggest challenge for me is feeling like you’re apart of two teams. But it’s important to stay in the moment. You can’t think, ‘I should be there,’ or ‘I want to be there.’ You have to be in the moment and realize who you’re playing for as a team and what you want to accomplish.”

“I just want to be the same guy every day. I want to be close with everyone and to help other guys with whatever their working on. At the end of the day help the team win, that’s the goal at any level. Of course you want self success but that also comes with helping the team win.”

