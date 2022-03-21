Current 2023 Miami commit picks up an offer from Auburn

This past weekend, Auburn extended an offer to 2023 Wide Receiver and Miami commit Lamar Seymore. Although he has been committed to the Hurricanes since April of 2020, the Tigers are still showing interest in the product of Miami, Florida.

Bryan Harsin and his staff hope to sway Seymore enough to where he leaves the home state and decides to play on the Plains instead. The wide receiver room hasn’t been as productive as of late, so his commitment would mean a lot for the Tigers if he were to flip.

Lamar Seymore’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 121 151 Rivals 3 – 91 84 ESPN 3 – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 124 128 247 Composite 3 692 98 95

Vitals

Hometown Miami, Florida Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6’0 Weight 170 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on March 20, 2022

No visits currently planned

Offers

Crystal Ball

Committed to Miami since April 2020

Film

Twitter

