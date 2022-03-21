Current 2023 Miami commit picks up an offer from Auburn

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

This past weekend, Auburn extended an offer to 2023 Wide Receiver and Miami commit Lamar Seymore. Although he has been committed to the Hurricanes since April of 2020, the Tigers are still showing interest in the product of Miami, Florida.

Bryan Harsin and his staff hope to sway Seymore enough to where he leaves the home state and decides to play on the Plains instead. The wide receiver room hasn’t been as productive as of late, so his commitment would mean a lot for the Tigers if he were to flip.

Lamar Seymore’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

121

151

Rivals

3

91

84

ESPN

3

On3 Recruiting

3

124

128

247 Composite

3

692

98

95

Vitals

Hometown

Miami, Florida

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6’0

Weight

170

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on March 20, 2022

  • No visits currently planned

Offers

Crystal Ball

  • Committed to Miami since April 2020

Film

Twitter

