Current 2023 Miami commit picks up an offer from Auburn
This past weekend, Auburn extended an offer to 2023 Wide Receiver and Miami commit Lamar Seymore. Although he has been committed to the Hurricanes since April of 2020, the Tigers are still showing interest in the product of Miami, Florida.
Bryan Harsin and his staff hope to sway Seymore enough to where he leaves the home state and decides to play on the Plains instead. The wide receiver room hasn’t been as productive as of late, so his commitment would mean a lot for the Tigers if he were to flip.
Lamar Seymore’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
121
151
Rivals
3
–
91
84
ESPN
3
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
124
128
247 Composite
3
692
98
95
Vitals
Hometown
Miami, Florida
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6’0
Weight
170
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on March 20, 2022
No visits currently planned
Offers
Texas A&M
Kentucky
Crystal Ball
Committed to Miami since April 2020
Film
AUBURN OFFERED 🟠🔵!! @247Sports @Rivals @Coach_Ike19 @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/baAPgNyuvy
— lamar seymore (@lamargotfanz) March 20, 2022
