Staff Report
Current 2022 Whelen Modified Tour season schedule

The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour slate is starting to come into focus as tracks formally announce they’ve signed a sanction to host the series next year.

Below is what we know so far. We’ll keep updating this page as more race dates are announced.

2022 WHELEN MODIFIED TOUR WORKING SCHEDULE

 

Date

Track

Saturday, Feb. 12

New Smyrna Speedway

Friday, April 1

Richmond Raceway

Saturday, July 16

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Thompson Speedway

