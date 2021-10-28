Current 2022 Whelen Modified Tour season schedule
The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour slate is starting to come into focus as tracks formally announce they’ve signed a sanction to host the series next year.
Below is what we know so far. We’ll keep updating this page as more race dates are announced.
2022 WHELEN MODIFIED TOUR WORKING SCHEDULE
Date
Track
Saturday, Feb. 12
New Smyrna Speedway
Friday, April 1
Richmond Raceway
Saturday, July 16
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Thompson Speedway