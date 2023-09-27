Advertisement

Curran's ‘My Slant': Patriots offense simply isn't dynamic enough

NBC Sports Boston

In this week's "My Slant", Tom E. Curran breaks down why the Patriots offense's lack of precision on third down passing plays is the source of many of their issues, and the reason their offense lacks the dynamism needed to seriously compete this season.

