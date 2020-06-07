Curran raises funds and Parker plays McLovin – What sports stars did on Sunday

Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 7.

Boxing

Joseph Parker continued recreating scenes from movies, this time taking on the role of McLovin from Superbad.

Cricket

England and Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran completed the #charity10for10 challenge to raise funds for the Professional Cricketers’ Trust.

Curran’s England team-mate Ben Stokes was not relishing taking part in Sky Sports’ watchalong of the 2016 World T20 final, when Carlos Brathwaite smacked him for four consecutive sixes in the final over to secure victory for the West Indies.

Why did Ben bowl 4 balls in the same place? #skywatchalong https://t.co/eT0DknJKFr — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 7, 2020

Paul Collingwood, one of England’s greatest fielders, gave his followers some tips on slip catching practice.

UFC

Conor McGregor received a gift off his children after his retirement from UFC.

Football

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos paid tribute to McGregor by mimicking his trademark walk.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum took on a different vantage point at Anfield as the club played an intra-squad friendly to prepare for the return of the Premier League.

Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie could not believe some of the action from UFC 250.

Can’t get over Cody garbrandt knockout last night😭 one of the cleanest I’ve ever seen🤯 — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) June 7, 2020

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope was in a reflective mood on the anniversary of a career highlight.

2 years ago today, stepping onto the pitch for my @england debut. A moment that will stay with me for the rest of my life. #threelions pic.twitter.com/AJA84MHUPA — Nick Pope (@Popey1992) June 7, 2020

As was Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who scored a stunner at Elland Road that night.

Former England defender John Terry was out on the golf course.

Darts

Back-to-back Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price, a former rugby player, brought out his competitive side as he set himself a weight challenge.

Myself and @matthewdeanalan will compete for £250 that will be donated to the winners charity… first to 14.5stone, I’m currently at 15.5 having already lost around a stone already and Matt Ward is currently at 15stone, he has a head start but I think I can do it…👍🏻🙌🏻💪🏻 🏃‍♂️ — Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) June 7, 2020

Cycling

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was too strong for a whole host of sports stars and celebrities as he won ‘The Race: Wheels for Heroes’ on Zwift on Sunday night.

Froome set off last in the pursuit-style race and pipped former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and singer Mel C to victory in the final 200 metres of the 22.9km virtual ‘Volcano Climb’ route.

The event, which also included the likes of Lee Westwood, Ryan Giggs, Steph Houghton, Andrew Flintoff and Olly Murs, raised money for charity with the aim of donating 1,000 bikes to NHS key workers.