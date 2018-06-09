Curran: Pats talked to teams about trading Gronk in offseason

Although Friday's rumors involving Rob Gronkowski proved to be untrue, that doesn't mean the Patriots never considered parting ways with their prized tight end.

NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Tom E. Curran stated on Boston Sports Tonight that the Patriots talked to teams about trading Gronk during the offseason.

"I do know that during this offseason the Patriots have talked to teams about dealing Rob Gronkowski," Curran said. "I have league sources who told me that. I've also been told locally that there are conversations between the Patriots and multiple teams throughout the offseason and they push back at the notion of Rob Gronkowski being 'shocked.'"

"However, he was absolutely spoken about in trade conversations... At this juncture, the notion of an imminent trade which I reported 'zero chance of that happening' is where we are. So Gronk's not going anywhere, but that doesn't mean that the opportunity was not out there for that to have happened."

Mike Giardi echoed Curran's claim, adding that the Patriots "were intent on moving up the draft board" but Gronkowski's meeting with Belichick scrubbed any potential deal.

Per Gronk trade rumors today*, as both @tomecurran & yours truly reported, they were not true. However on Early Edition, TC said the Pats were in conversations abt moving Gronk during the offseason. I can tell you a source says the team was intent on moving up the draft board. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 9, 2018

Those ideas/any potential deal was scrubbed following Gronk's meeting with Belichick. He reaffirmed commitment to playing and - more importantly - to playing for the Pats. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 9, 2018

Despite the offseason talks and the chaos that ensued on Friday, all signs point to No. 87 staying in New England for the foreseeable future.

