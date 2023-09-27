Advertisement

Curran, Giardi: Patriots offense ‘drastically improved' this year

NBC Sports Boston

Tom E. Curran and Mike Giardi break down why the Patriots offense is 'drastically improved' over last year and why there are signs the unit is 'pointing in the right direction' through three weeks of this season.

Curran, Giardi: Patriots offense ‘drastically improved' this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston