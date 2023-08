Curran explains why he's “not at all” confident the Patriots are ready for regular season

Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Tom Giles and Trenni weigh in on the latest Arbella Early Edition poll, 'How confident are you that the Patriots are ready for the regular season?' Tom Curran explains why he's voting "Not at all."

Curran explains why he's “not at all” confident the Patriots are ready for regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston