Advertisement

Curran, Bertrand: Loss to Cowboys was Pats' issues ‘on steroids'

NBC Sports Boston

Tom E. Curran and Marc Bertrand react to the Patriots' 38-3 loss to the Cowboys and what it says about where this team is in the post-Tom Brady era.

Curran, Bertrand: Loss to Cowboys was Pats' issues ‘on steroids' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston