Curran: Belichick sounds like ‘a guy under siege' during presser

NBC Sports Boston

Tom E. Curran joins Tom Giles on The Gameplan to share his thoughts on how Bill Belichick appears to be handling the stress of his team's early-season struggles, at least in front of the media during his press conference on Wednesday.

