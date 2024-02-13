Curling legend Jennifer Jones sets retirement from team event

Jennifer Jones, arguably the best female curler in Canadian history, plans to retire from team competition after this season at age 49.

Jones said she still plans to compete in mixed doubles with husband Brent Laing.

"The decision to step away from women's competition will allow me to transition to other opportunities, and to be able to focus on my family and be more present with our children in their own lives," was posted on Jones’ social media.

In 2019, a TSN vote ranked Jones as the greatest female curler in Canadian history.

In 2014, Jones was arguably the best athlete across all sports at the Sochi Olympics. In addition to becoming the first female skip to go undefeated at an Olympics, she had the highest shooting percentage for a female skip in Olympic history.

Then in 2022, Jones returned to the Olympics and became Canada’s oldest female Winter Olympian ever, according to the OlyMADMen. Her team finished fifth.

Jones also won world titles in 2008 and 2018, plus a record-tying six Canadian national titles.