Curious which Illini football players were chosen in NFL Draft? Here's a running list
The 2023 NFL Draft ran Thursday through Saturday last week and there were several University of Illinois football players who now will begin their careers at the next level.
Here's a look at the Illini prospects who were taken in this year's draft, plus a few undrafted free agents who signed deals this weekend.
Devon Witherspoon, Illinois, CB, Seattle Seahawks
Witherspoon was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with No. 5 pick in the draft.
Jartavius Martin, Illinois, S, Washington Commanders
Martin was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round with No. 47 pick overall.
Sydney Brown, Illinois, S, Philadelphia Eagles
Brown was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round with the No. 66 pick overall.
Chase Brown, Illinois, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Brown was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round with the No. 163 pick.
Calvin Avery, Illinois, DT
Avery was one of at least 15 players to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Alex Palczewski, Illinois, OT
Palczewski was one of multiple players to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Denver Broncos.
Alex Pihlstrom, Illinois, C
Pihlstrom was one of at least 11 players to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.
Tommy DeVito, Illinois, QB
DeVito was one of at least five players to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants.
