Curious which Illini football players were chosen in NFL Draft? Here's a running list

Running back Chase Brown of Illinois (2) runs the ball during the third day of Senior Bowl week.

The 2023 NFL Draft ran Thursday through Saturday last week and there were several University of Illinois football players who now will begin their careers at the next level.

Here's a look at the Illini prospects who were taken in this year's draft, plus a few undrafted free agents who signed deals this weekend.

Witherspoon was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with No. 5 pick in the draft.

Martin was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round with No. 47 pick overall.

Brown was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round with the No. 66 pick overall.

Brown was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round with the No. 163 pick.

Avery was one of at least 15 players to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Palczewski was one of multiple players to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Denver Broncos.

Pihlstrom was one of at least 11 players to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

DeVito was one of at least five players to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants.

