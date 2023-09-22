Curious case of Kirk Cousins, a polarizing figure as Vikings aim to right ship: Commentary

It's tough to find a more polarizing player in the NFL than Kirk Cousins.

Fans seem to either love him unconditionally or hate him with a hate so strong no measure if greatness on the field will be able to make up for his shortcomings - or at least his perceived shortcomings.

That has continued this season as the Vikings have started a disappointing 0-2.

The latest was a 34-28 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night in Week 2. The loss added to the persona Cousins has gained over the years that the Holland native can't win in primetime.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Buccaneers won 20-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

But he threw for 364 yards, four touchdowns and had zero interceptions, for a stunning quarterback rating of 125 for the game.

The Vikings clearly didn't lose because of Cousins. Their defense struggled to contain Jalen Hurts and the team fumbled four times - yes one was Cousins.

But haters will continue to point out that Cousins has a poor record in primetime nationally televised games, which is true, but at the same time not entirely fair.

So many of those games hvae come when he was on a poor Washington team or a Vikings team that has struggled defensively.

But it is a love him or hate him vibe with the Vikings and has been since he arrived in the NFL.

Half the fans love him and half hate him for his vaccination stance, and subsequently missing a key game when he got the COVID-19 virus.

Half the fans love him and half hate him because of his nice-guy persona - which by the way is 100% genuine. It seems too good to be true at times, but it isn't.

But the biggest polarization is still about his play.

Cousins got the big-time contract and people expect him to be this big-time player.

He has never been that guy. Sure, he has had some big moments at times, but his strengths are his leadership ability and his ability to do a lot of the little things well that add up into big things.

That was the case in high school as he went from a relatively unknown quarterback as a senior at Holland Christian to land a scholarship at Michigan State.

Then at Michigan State, he was the not supposed to have a chance at the starting quarterback position, but he just did the little things well, shook off his mistakes and led the Spartans.

The he was a late draft pick by Washington, who drafted Robert Griffin III in the first round. He was looking at a backup career in the NFL before getting a chance to prove he can simply be steady and lead a team.

He is never going to be the most athletic quarterback or hav the strongest arm, but he continues to turn out Pro Bowl seasons because he knows what he is capable of, and tries to go out and execute it.

The humble nice guy, who got an unlikely shot at the big time gives a lot of people reason to root for Cousins.

Haters still try to find out ways he is underperforming, which of course at times, he does.

But I will take the steady, not flashy guy who goes to work and leads his team any day.

We have seen Cousins do this at every level of the game, and despite the 0-2 start, he is doing it again this season.

He is playing well, and if the defense can tighten up and the Vikings can hang onto the ball, there is no reason to believe Cousins won't lead this team to the playoffs - starting with a strong Week 3 performance against the Chargers.

