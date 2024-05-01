After locking up the series in a doubleheader where Texas A&M erased a 9-0 deficit in game two that ended in a 19-9 run rule, Georgia was looking to salvage the weekend in game three.

Pitcher Christian Mracna came into the contest with a one-run lead and would go on to strike out 6 of the 7 batters he faced en route to a save, clinching a game-three victory for the Georgia Bulldogs. Now that should have been the end of it. Mracna has a solid strikeout ratio and the Aggies had already struck out 12 times before he took the mound.

However, after the game, an interesting video taken from the stands showed Mracna going to the corner of the bullpen, kneeling, and appearing to be doing something with his glove with his glove. That led to all types of people coming out of the woodwork to give their opinions on what might have been going on, even head coach Jim Schlossnagle mentioned something to the AP about the videos that have been circulating. You can check out the videos of the actions in question below:

https://twitter.com/rcb05/status/1784679794497478689

There's been enough smoke now to warrant the SEC to acknowledge the viral video per Travis Brown of The Eagle and for some on social media to start looking at past games from Mracna. Also, with the recent ejection of Vanderbilt pitcher J.D. Thompson it does raise some questions on there will now be a more watchful eye on pitchers across the league.

But for now, it's all just speculation and the Aggies won another top 25 SEC series while maintaining their No. 1 ranking in the nation. Mostly everyone is looking forward to the series against LSU where A&M will have a chance keep pace with Arkansas in the SEC West standings.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: A curious bullpen video from Texas A&M vs Georgia is raising eyebrows