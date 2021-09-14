Curious bears play ‘soccer' in eastern India

The incident happened on Monday (September 13) when a group of boys were playing football in Sukigaon area.When their football went out of the field, the two bears arrived and started tossing and kicking the ball in the air.

Divisional Forest Officer, Nabarangapur, Magar Dhanaji Raos said on Monday (September 13) the bears were examining the football by smelling it and it was common natural behavior.

The bears took the football away in the jungle later.