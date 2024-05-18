Cureton named new Cambridge City manager

Former Norwich and Bristol Rovers striker Jamie Cureton has been appointed as manager by non-league Cambridge City.

The 48-year-old joins Cambridge following a spell as player/coach with Maldon & Tiptree, having previously been in charge at Bishop's Stortford and Enfield.

Cureton scored more than 350 goals during a playing career which began with Norwich in the early 1990s and also took him to Reading, QPR, Colchester, Exeter and Cheltenham.

"I am thrilled to be appointed as the new manager of Cambridge City Football Club. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I am eager to start this new chapter," he said.

"I believe in a strong team ethic, hard work, and dedication, both on and off the field. My goal is to build on the solid foundation already in place, bringing fresh ideas and strategies to help the club achieve our ambitions."

Cureton replaces Robbie Nightingale, who left the club by mutual consent earlier this month after eight years in charge.

City finished 17th in Northern Premier League Division One Midlands in 2023-24.

They groundshare at St Ives Town's Westwood Road home.