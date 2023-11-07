Is a cure in (distant) sight for Florida's special teams follies? | Whitley

Before we get to the pope’s undergarments, a word of distant hope for Florida fans who don't have much hair left to pull out when it comes to special teams.

Reading between the lines from Billy Napier’s Monday press conference, changes are on the way. They just won't come quickly enough.

“Now’s not the time to do that,” he said. “You may be taking notes along the way.”

The latest entry was a doozy. Florida was driving for a last-minute field goal against Arkansas. With no timeouts, the offense lined up to spike the ball. At the same time, the field-goal kicking team scrambled onto the field.

The Gators suddenly had about 18 players set for a snap. The five-yard penalty and mass confusion probably didn’t help Trey Smack’s concentration. He missed the 44-yard field goal. The game went into overtime, and Arkansas won 39-36.

You coud say that 18 players were more amusing than 10, which were how many were on the field earlier when Arkansas attempted a field goal. Napier explained that a player got hurt just before that, and his sub wasn’t aware he had to go in.

“The backup wasn’t quite on the same page,” Napier said.

After nine games, you've got to wonder if that page even exists. The year began with two players wearing the same number on a punt against Utah, and nine players on the field when the Utes tried a field goal.

UF had 10 players on the field for an extra point try by Tennessee. Ten on the field for a South Carolina field goal attempt. You expect this in Pop Warner games, where a lot of players can’t even count to 10.

There’s no excuse for continual procedural buffoonery at a college level, especially when there are approximately 381 support people on staff. None of whom, apparently, majored in math.

“Every part of our organization is ultimately my responsibility,” Napier said. “So I think it’s something we can do better. It’s my job to get it done better.”

That could mean hiring a special teams coach. It could mean getting rid of some staff and revamping the current coach-by-committee approach.

Whatever it is, changes are coming. They're just too late to save a lot of people from self-inflicted baldness…

Points needed: Will Billy Napier change Florida football's playcalling following Arkansas loss?

Basketball is here: A Golden era? Three bold predictions for Florida basketball entering 2023-24 season

Stud of the Week: The Philadelphia Flyers, for allowing “Wally,” an emotional support alligator, to attend a game with his owner. In related news, Florida will start handing out emotional support gators to all football season ticket holders.

Stud II (At least if you hate scoring): Iowa and Northwestern, whose 29.5 points set a record for the lowest over/under in FBS history. Iowa won 10-7.

Dud of the Week (At least if you like scoring): USC, for firing defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. His unit was allowing almost as many points per game as Iowa has scored all season.

Dud II: The San Jose Sharks for allowing 10 goals in two straight games, the first time that’s happened in the NHL since 1966. There is apparently no truth to the rumor that Alex Grinch has been moonlighting as San Jose’s coach….

The NBA announced last week that SKIMS will be its official underwear partner. “Fans will see the partnership come to life at future marquee events,” Commissioner Adam Silver said.

Thank goodness. I simply cannot respect any organization that doesn’t have an underwear partner. Though I don’t necessarily welcome the thought of James Harden’s underwear coming to life…

Fox cameras showed five Maryland dudes with a letter painted on their chests. But instead of spelling “TERPS,” the lineup spelled “STREP.”

Later that day in a Freudian slip, five Michigan fans painted letters on their chests and formed the word “CHEAT.”…

Police have recovered some of the jewelry, clothing and other items stolen from Colorado’s locker room during the Buffaloes against UCLA two weeks ago at the Rose Bowl. Pasadena police said they have given up searching for Deion Sanders’ humility and any Colorado offensive linemen who can block…

Out of 89,782 fans at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium last Saturday, only one was ejected for intoxication. I’d say it was UF’s special team coach if it had such a position…

The Iowa-Northwestern game was played at Wrigley Field, where the Cubs scored as many runs as Iowa did 12 times this past season...

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier reacts to a 14-0 behind Arkansas in the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Skivvies Redux: SKIMS’ co-founder is Kim Kardashian. Considering the amount of NBA underwear that she and her sisters have seen, the partnership makes total sense…

Clarification: Sigmund Freud never wore a slip, but he did invent the term “super ego” for Jim Harbaugh…

Divine Intervention: Iowa fan Eleanor Anstey passed away two weeks ago at age 97. Her obituary said, “In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice or simply say a prayer for the Iowa Hawkeyes offense on her behalf.”

Last week, Iowa announced offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz would be fired after the season. On behalf of Iowa fans, St. Peter reportedly gave Anstey the game ball after Saturday’s game against Northwestern…

Clarification II: If Freud had worn a slip, it would not have been a SKIMS since the cheapest one will set you back about $5…

I don’t know if the Catholic church has an official underwear partner, but if the Vatican says a big announcement is coming from Pope Francis and Kim Kardashian, I might officially become an atheist…

That’s about all the space we have for this week’s Whitley’s Believe It or Not. Till next time, if you’re interested in becoming the official special teams coach at Florida, please forward your resume to the University Athletic Association and note if you can count to 10.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Napier has to revamp Florida's special teams