'Cure to Coach' fundraiser across college football this week

(STATS) - Coaches across college football will participate this week in the 11th annual "Coach to Cure MD" program by wearing a special arm patch to raise awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

A partnership between the American Football Coaches Association and Parent Project MD has raised nearly $2 million in donations for the most common fatal genetic disorder during childhood, primarily affecting boys. DMD is a progressive disorder that causes loss of muscle function and independence. Researchers have yet to find a cure.

Last year, more than 11,000 college coaches at 600 different schools participated in "Coach to Cure MD." At many of this year's games, a local Duchenne family will be recognized on the field.

Fans are encouraged to donate at CoachtoCureMD.org or make a $10 donation by texting the word CURE to 50555.