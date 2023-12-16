Cure Bowl features 2 teams with similar paths, differing philosophies

The ways that Appalachian State and Miami of Ohio got to Orlando for Saturday’s Cure Bowl (WFTV-9, 3:30) at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium were similar but also very different.

Both teams found themselves in a quarterback predicament after their starters went down with injuries.

Appalachian State saw quarterback Ryan Burger go down with a finger injury during the first game. He never returned, which gave way to junior-college transfer Joey Aguilar, who had lost a close battle with Burger in preseason camp.

Aguilar led the Mountaineers to an 8-4 record and was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Newcomer of the Year. The high-flying Mountaineers put up 450 yards per game, and Aguilar threw for 3,456 yards and 33 touchdowns.

“We’re very proud of Joey. He was not a starter when he came into the season. It was a true battle, and Ryan Burger won the job,” App State coach Shawn Clark said. “Through injury, Joey came in and his first play in [App State] college football was a 60-yard touchdown pass.

“Our kids and our coaches have been amazing and we’ve fought through a lot of different stuff. Joey has really learned how to manage the game. … and he’s taking what the defense gives him.”

Miami (11-2) lost starting quarterback Brett Gabbert, a brother of Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, to a horrible leg injury in the eighth game of the season in a loss to Toledo. Prior to that, the Redhawks had won six games in a row after dropping their opener to the Miami Hurricanes.

With Gabbert, the Redhawks threw for more than 1,600 yards. With him going down, Miami had to rethink its strategy.

Sophomore Aveon Smith took over at Miami as it shifted focus to the ground game with standout runner Rashad Amos, who had 887 yards and 22 touchdowns in 13 games. The Redhawks managed to win five straight games, including the MAC title.

Last week, however, Smith entered the NCAA transfer portal and sophomore Henry Hesson is expected to get his first start in the Cure Bowl. He has appeared only in brief stints in two games last season. Miami will have the services of top receiver Gage Larvadain, who returned from injury for the MAC title game.

“Defense does win championships. Offense is what the whole world loves. Offense is sexy,” Miami coach Chuck Martin said. “Defense … everybody says, ‘Oh, that was an ugly game.’ … ‘That was a Picasso to me. What are you talking about? Ugly game?’ Run the ball, play defense, play special teams. … plenty of bad quarterbacks have won Super Bowls.

“We really felt, going into the year, we had a really special group. … We felt like we could run it, we could throw it and we could be electric on offense, and early in the year we were scoring in the 30s and scoring in the 40s. Then you lose your starting quarterback, whose a great, great player. We were fortunate we had AV. We haven’t taken a lot of risks and we’ve leaned on Rashad a lot.”

Defense is what Miami’s strong point. The Redhawks have allowed just 16 points or fewer in each of the five games since Gabbert went down. They are No. 7 in the country at 16.5 points allowed per game and are 26th in the nation in yards allowed at 326.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Clark said. “They are one of the tops in the country on the defensive side of the ball, and the one thing from watching them on tape, they do not beat themselves.”

That defense, however, will surely be tested with App State’s weapons, starting with Aguilar’s arm. The Mountaineers are 20th in the country in points per game at 34.8 and in yards at 450. He has completed 64% of his passes and has weapons. Kaedin Robinson has 59 catches for 787 yards and 10 touchdowns, and six other receivers have 19 catches or more.

It’s not just through the air, however, and the one-two punch of running backs Nate Noel (834 yards, 5 TDs) and Kanye Roberts (661 yards, 7 TDs) kept the Mountaineers trudging this season. Noel, however, entered the transfer portal as well last week, but they have more weapons on the ground. Aguilar also can do it with his legs, rushing for more than 300 yards, as has another running back in Maquel Haywood.

“[Aguilar has] great players around him,” Clark said. “He’s throwing to seven, eight different receivers a game.”

These teams could run into some severe weather conditions with forecasts calling for high winds and plenty of rain. Clark said his team is ready for anything.

“We have an indoor facility … but we do not practice inside unless it’s in the teens or extremely high winds,” he said. “I don’t want our players to be afraid of bad weather. … Weather will not be a factor. That’s just an element. We’ll control the controllables and that’s what we do as a program. We don’t worry about the outside or any kind of elements that can affect us. We’re going to go out and play our very best.”

Chris Hays covers college and high school football, and college football recruiting. Find him on X (formerly Twitter) @OS_ChrisHays or on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays or email him at chays@orlandosentinel.com.