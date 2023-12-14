Cure Bowl coaches say lower-level bowls remain very important

Miami of Ohio football coach John Martin had a message for all of those people out there who believe the college bowl system should be eliminated. Martin, speaking Wednesday at a media conference for Saturday’s Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl, said that logic is thoroughly flawed.

Miami will be facing Appalachian State at FBC Mortgage Stadium — aka The Bounce House — on the UCF campus on Saturday (3:30, ESPN). MAC champion Miami is 11-2 while Appalachian State is 8-4. Troy defeated Texas-San Antonio 18-12 in last year’s Cure Bowl, which was held at Exploria Stadium.

“Like somebody says, ‘We should get rid of these bowl games,’ The dumbness that is out there in our world … Don’t talk about things you don’t know.”

— Miami-Ohio coach John Martin

Martin said bowl games such as the Cure Bowl are a special reward for college football teams who have successful seasons.

“Like somebody says, ‘We should get rid of these bowl games,’ ” Martin said. “The dumbness that is out there in our world … Don’t talk about things you don’t know.

“These kids come here and it’s a reward for a good or a great season. For these kids and for us and our families … there are kids on my team that was their first flight yesterday. … Some of them have never taken a vacation before and then they get this opportunity.”

Iowa, Tennessee coming for Citrus Bowl; Kansas State to face NC State in Pop-Tarts Bowl; App State and Miami (Ohio) in Cure Bowl

Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark echoed Martin’s sentiments.

“We should have all of these bowl games. It’s great for postseason play. It’s a reward for our players,” Clark said. “We should be playing these kinds of bowl games, especially the Cure Bowl, that has so much meaning to it to bring awareness to cancer and help cancer research. … We’re very blessed. We’re very thankful we were picked to be in Orlando this year.

“This is just a great event for a great cause.”

Proceeds from the Cure Bowl go to helping fight cancer. Event sponsor Orlando Sports Foundation is dedicated to raising funding and awareness for cancer research, and this game has a big impact on people far and wide who have had cancer touch their lives.

“For me it hits home a little bit more than probably others because of the whole cancer research,” Appalachian State kicker Michael Hughes said. “I use my platform to help a young woman, a young mother back home in Charleston, W.Va. She was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. …

“Being able to do that and see her in remission now … and when she called me, that was one of the best phone calls I’ve ever had in my life.”

Those types of things and giving college kids — many of whom have rarely even left their home state — a chance to experience something they have never done is very important, Martin said.

“Don’t talk about things you don’t know. They’re not meaningless. You’ve never been a part of them,” Martin said. “You don’t know how special these experiences are. … And then they’re raising money to help cure cancer on top of it? … Ask a kid. How many groups have come through here and played in this game, and I’m sure none of them have not left here with a great experience.

“This may be a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Saturday’s game pits defense against offense. Miami’s is 27th in the nation, allowing just 326 yards per game, and will be going up against an App State offense that is ranked 20th and puts up 450 yards per game.

Something will have to give, and both coaches said this game could come down to special teams. Miami is 11-2 and has won five straight games, and App State is 8-4 and had won five straight before losing to Troy in the Sun Belt title game last week.

Clark was reminded that Miami players have blocked six kicks this season.

“Yeah, thanks,” Clark smirked. “We were able to show our whole team all six blocks. If you look back at it, they beat Cincinnati with a blocked field goal. They beat Ball State with a blocked field goal. Every play matters … you have to go in with the mindset that this play could be the difference in the football game.”

Miami kicker Graham Nicholson was named First Team All-American by the Associated Press and he also won the Lou Groza Award, given to the best kicker in the country. Nicholson also won the MAC Special Teams Player of the Year and linebacker Matt Salopek was named defensive player of the year. Defensive lineman Caiden Woullard also made the first-team list.

Appalachian State had four players named All-Sun Belt, with junior quarterback Joey Aguilar being selected as the Newcomer of the Year, and offensive linemen Joey Helms and Bucky Williams earned first-team honors, as did linebacker Andrew Parker and defensive back Tyrel Funderburk.