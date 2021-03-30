How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

Daniel Zeqiri
·8 min read
How to cure the bane of slow play in golf - Custom image
The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday.

The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray.

The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt.

DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play.

So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions.

Stricter punishments

It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent.

Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern.

In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group.

They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

As ever, there are those who would like to see Tour officials reach for punitive measures more readily. ShotLink data also means they can be forensic and indiscriminate in their application of the rules, just as technology has enabled in other sports. No more complaining about a capricious rules official: if the clock says you were too slow, then there's no debate to be had.

Banning green books

In 2019, there was a change in the rules to prevent caddies from lining their player up on the greens. The reasoning was that alignment - a player's ability to align his body and feet with the target - was a fundamental golfing skill. Quite right too, although even this straightforward change brought teething problems with Haotong Li issued a harsh two-stroke penalty in Dubai when his caddie appeared to walk away before he took his stance.

There is an argument that reading greens is also an integral part of the game and a skill in itself. While players will occasionally 'call in' their caddie to help them read the break of a putt, they will pride themselves on their ability to read greens. It is part of what separates great putters from the merely good. Any player who backed themselves to be an above average green-reader would welcome the guides being outlawed.

The counter-argument is that these books are for players to consult on their walk to the green after their approach shot. As Phil Mickelson tweeted in 2019: "The greens book allows me to do 80% of my read before I even get to the green. For anyone to say they slow up play is flat out idiotic."

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States checks his yardage book on the first green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship&#xa0; - Getty Images
Unfortunately, anyone who watches the PGA Tour with any regularity will see with their own eyes that not every player uses green books this way. There will be no green books at the Masters, where they are banned by the green jacket brigade in charge of Augusta National.

The PGA of America in February announced it would permit the use of laser distance-measuring devices for longer shots in its three professional major championships - PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - starting this year. The idea being that pace of play will improve if caddies no longer have to pace off distances from their nearest sprinkler head and suchlike.

“We’re always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our Championships,” said Jim Richerson, president of the PGA of America.

Rolling back the ball

Another of golf's hot topics: should the game's guardians intervene to stop distance getting out of control?

At first glance, you might think launching the ball a country mile thanks to advantageous golf balls and trampoline-like club faces would help players get round quicker. The problem is that in order to cope with golf's power revolution and stay relevant as tournaments venues, courses are being stretched out and tricked up.

It is now not uncommon for course routing to feature walks of 100 yards from green to the next tee, to pieces of land reclaimed from neighbouring properties and even the other side of roads. This is unsustainable, with the environmental impact of golf likely to come under increasing scrutiny in the coming decades.

Another response to prodigious distances has been setting up courses with juiced-up rough and glassy greens to prevent the scoring from going too low. From searching for lost balls to reading greens, these are also factors in slowing the game down. Almost every player on Tour can now reach par fives in two shots and take on driveable par fours, and therefore must wait for the green to clear.

(As an aside: this remains an issue at the amateur level. How many times have you played behind someone who waits five minutes for the green to clear on a par-five, three-wood in hand, only to proceed to top one straight along the ground? If you haven't played behind that person, then it's probably you.)

Self-policing

If you gained a reputation at your golf club for being a slow coach you might find it hard to find a playing partner at the weekends.

While being completely ostracised is not an option at the professional level, it is not unreasonable to suggest players could do a better job of policing things between themselves. Players value the approval of their peers, and everyone has experienced that criticism from a contemporary cuts the deepest. Unfortunately, a slightly saccharine culture prevails where nobody wants to speak out of turn. Brooks Koepka accepted, of course.

Brooks Koepka watches his shot off the second tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage - AP
“I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard,” Koepka told a Golf Monthly podcast in 2019. "It’s always between two clubs; there’s a miss short, there’s a miss long. It really drives me nuts especially when it’s a long hitter because you know you’ve got two other guys or at least one guy that’s hitting before you so you can do all your calculations; you should have your numbers."

More players speaking their minds and putting heat on the tortoises in the field would not necessarily be a bad thing.

A change of philosophy?

It would be simplistic and disproportionate to lay the blame at DeChambeau's door, but we are in a period when a surgical, scientific approach to the game seems to be paying dividends. Players follow trends, and amateurs follow the pros, but these things go in cycles.

While data analytics is not going anywhere as an important tool across sport, some sports psychologists warn about the dangers of paralysis by analysis. They do not want players to rush, but do encourage their pupils to play on instinct and play to the target in front of them with an uncluttered mind. Reconnecting a player with the unthinking, spontaneous play of childhood is a popular psychology lesson, trying to get them to approach golf creatively rather than being weighed down by swing mechanics.

One of the tour's faster players - Rory McIlroy perhaps? - winning majors again could see more players follow suit, at all levels. The majority of amateur golfers are dedicated followers of fashion.

