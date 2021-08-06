Cupp reflects on one year as House Speaker

Aug. 6—LIMA — It has been a whirlwind of a year for state politicians in Ohio, something that nobody knows better than State House Speaker Bob Cupp. On Friday, he spoke with the Allen County Republican Party in Lima to talk about his eventful first year as speaker.

Cupp officially took his position on July 30, 2020, after then-speaker Larry Householder was removed for his role in the FirstEnergy bribery scandal.

"What Larry Householder did was a shocking and sad contrast, considering the honest and hardworking people that have served in that office," Cupp said. "I was selected to be the new speaker. It's a great honor, but it's a great responsibility."

Since then, the Ohio State House has seen 381 be introduced in the statehouse, including the passing of a historic state budget, which Cupp worked closely on with Senate President Matt Huffman.

"What a breath of fresh air it has been to be able to work with Matt Huffman as the leader of the Ohio Senate," he said. "It's been extremely beneficial to the legislative process. I just have to compare last year to this year, the cooperation, good faith and trust make an enormous difference."

Cupp believes that the work that has been done in the last year has helped restore some of the public's trust and faith in the government at the state level.

"It's always hard to earn the public trust in anything involving government, but I do get a sense and I get comments all the time about how happy people are that we cleaned house and got things back on track," he said. "And that they have a lot of confidence in that we're going to do this the right way for the right reasons. It's gratifying to hear that because that's what we're trying to do."

Cupp also touched on the upcoming redistricting of Ohio's state lines at all levels, which could shake up the 2022 election for Ohio's state and federal legislators. Cupp said that redrawing of district lines will require cooperation from both sides of the aisle to get the job done right. He also noted that the process could take some time, as the state works through new constitutional requirements for the redistricting process and waits for the 2020 census data to arrive.

Of all the work that has been done by state legislators in the past year, Cupp said that he is most proud of working on a bipartisan level to provide funding for schools, as well as creating funding to increase broadband access across the state.

Now, with a year of experience overseeing the Ohio House, Cupp wants to ensure that things continue to get done the right way.

"I think we've restored trust and confidence in the legislative process," he said. "That's very important to me, it's very important to our members, because that's how they operate."

