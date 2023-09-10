With cupcakes in the rearview mirror, Michigan State football prepares for Washington

EAST LANSING — Antonio Gates Jr. caught his first touchdown pass Saturday, part of Michigan State football’s 45-14 blowout of Richmond.

Immediately after the game, attention shifted from the Spiders to one of his former classmates and teammates —fellow wide receiver Germie Bernard and No. 8 Washington, who visits Spartan Stadium next week for MSU’s biggest test thus far in the young season.

“I mean, that's my brother,” Gates said of Bernard, who entered the transfer portal in December and landed with the Huskies. “But at the end of the day, he's on the other side of the ball. We're trying to win the game. It's nothing between us and Germie. We're going against Washington.”

Michigan State's Antonio Gates Jr., center, is picked up by teammate Derrick Harmon and celebrated by teammates after Gates' touchdown catch against Richmond during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

One of their other classmates, sophomore cornerback Dillon Tatum, said regardless of relationships and feelings, there needs to be a no-contact policy in place this week for their teammates with Bernard.

“I shouldn't have to tell them that. They should know that,” Tatum said after the Spartans held the Spiders — a Football Championship Subdivision opponent — to just 193 total yards and only 118 through the air. “It's Spartan football and Spartan football first. We have to come at this game like we have something that we need to go get, because they feel like they just got it already. We're not gonna let that carry through.”

Although the Spartans (2-0) again started slowly on offense before quarterback Noah Kim again found his rhythm and Nathan Carter delivered a pull-away third quarter, anything that happened against Richmond (0-2) vanished as soon as they left the locker room.

A return date with the Huskies, who beat MSU, 39-28 ,last season in Seattle, is up next. It’s a 5 p.m. kickoff for a game that only will be available via Peacock, NBC's streaming service, but it will be a major measuring stick to see if the Spartans will be able to be competitive once Big Ten play begins a week later against Maryland.

Washington improved to 2-0 with another dominating performance, blasting Tulsa on Saturday, 43-10, after throttling Boise State in its opener, 56-19. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 409 yards and three touchdowns against the Golden Hurricane after lighting up the Broncos for 450 yards and five scores, establishing himself as one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy.

In three previous meetings against the Spartans — two of them while at Indiana — Penix has completed 82 of 120 passes for 1,004 yards with nine touchdowns. In last season’s win at Washington, the sixth-year senior went 24-for-40 for 397 yards and four touchdowns — something that still irks Tatum.

“I was out there mad. Mad and I don't know what,” Tatum recalled Saturday evening. “They just had ... (explosive plays), and that's what really killed us. That West Coast offense that will try to get the ball down the field, that's my cup of tea. So I'm gonna tell the guys all week to make sure we're all on the same page, because our big thing is not giving explosives. Not giving explosives. Keep everything in front of us. Bend but don't break as a defense.”

So far, MSU has faced two quarterbacks who are not nearly as adept at the forward pass as Penix. Neither Central Michigan’s Bert Emanuel Jr. nor Richmond’s Kyle Wickersham (or their backups) completed a pass longer than 17 yards in the Spartans’ first two games. Nor did they attempt to stretch the field vertically the same way Penix does in coach Kalen DeBoer's offense.

“We're prepared for those guys,” linebacker Aaron Brule said of facing Penix and Washington. “He's really good at what he does. We give them lots of credit, definitely. They got a good receiving corps and things like that. We're just looking to prepare for whatever coaches have for us to do. We're looking to buy in immediately and get that job done for the whole team.”

How healthy the Spartans are — or aren’t — also could play a major factor next week.

Brule took over in the second half against Richmond after fellow linebacker Jacoby Windmon departed and did not return after halftime with a reported pectoral injury. MSU played without running back Jaren Mangham, who entered the Richmond game questionable and had to be helped off during pregame warmups following a lower-body injury during a non-contact drill. Then the Spartans lost backup running back Jalen Berger to a lower right leg injury in the first quarter, and he did not return.

Two other players, wide receiver Jaron Glover and right guard Geno VanDeMark, left the game in the third quarter but returned. And MSU wide receiver/return specialist Alante Brown also was out after he entered concussion protocol following the CMU game, according to the school Thursday.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker, who is facing sexual harassment allegations that became public early Sunday morning, said he did not have any injury updates immediately after the game, but it’s clear he knows the Spartans need to place an emphasis on healing — especially at running back — this week now that Power Five play begins Saturday.

“We gotta get some guys back healthy,” he said, “because we need everyone. … We need obviously more than one back if we expect to get anything done this season.”

