Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff standings after Las Vegas

Kyle Larson (Cup) and Corey Heim (Truck) have both advanced to the Championship 4 after wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway, respectively. All four Championship 4 spots remain open in Xfinity.

Here is a look at the Cup, Xfinity and Truck playoff leaderboards.

Cup Series

Larson led 133 laps at Las Vegas, swept both stages and won his fourth race of the season. He locked up a spot in the Championship 4. Christopher Bell finished second after scoring 17 stage points and moved to only two points out of the final transfer spot to the Championship 4.

Denny Hamlin finished 10th at Las Vegas. He and Martin Truex Jr. hold the final two transfer spots and are both two points ahead of Bell. William Byron is nine points ahead of Bell.

The Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. NBC's coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. ET. Race coverage begins on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Xfinity Series

All four spots in the Championship 4 are available after a non-playoff driver, Riley Herbst, won at Las Vegas.

Cole Custer holds the final transfer spot after a third-place finish at Las Vegas. He is 15 points ahead of Chandler Smith, who finished fourth at Las Vegas.

Sam Mayer is 16 points out of the final transfer spot. Sammy Smith is 35 points out of the final transfer spot. Sheldon Creed is 41 points out of the final transfer spot.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second behind Herbst at Las Vegas. He is 47 points ahead of the first driver outside of the final transfer spot.

The Round of 8 continues Oct. 21 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. USA Network's coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. ET. Race coverage begins on USA at 3 p.m. ET.

Truck Series

Corey Heim won at Bristol on Sept. 14 and locked up a spot in the Championship 4. A non-playoff driver, Brett Moffitt, won the Round of 8 race at Talladega on Sept. 30.

Nick Sanchez holds the final transfer spot to the Championship 4. He is three points ahead of Grant Enfinger. Ben Rhodes is six points behind Sanchez. Ty Majeski is 19 points behind Sanchez. Zane Smith is 36 points behind Sanchez.

Carson Hocevar is second in the playoff standings. He is 23 points ahead of Enfinger. Christian Eckes is third and nine points above Enfinger.

The Round of 8 concludes on Oct. 21.