Cup and Xfinity teams to run same tire at Darlington

Both Cup and Xfinity Series teams will run the same tire combination, which is identical to the one ran at Darlington, Homestead and Chicagoland in 2019.

Cup teams will be given 12 sets of tires for this Sunday's 293-lap race and nine sets for the 310-miler on Wednesday. Xfinity teams will have six sets of tires for their 147-lap race on Tuesday.

The tires were originally meant for the postponed Homestead race earlier this year and have been re-allocated for these three Darlington race.

“Getting back to racing and doing so at Darlington is a great feeling. We’ll come out of the gate by testing teams with one of the most grueling challenges in NASCAR, with the abrasive track surface and tight configuration of ‘The Track Too Tough to Tame,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing.

“Our whole sport has had to become very nimble in coming up with a plan to safely get back to the track. Schedules will change, as will the way we all do business at the race track in the near future, but NASCAR as a sport has always been known for being innovative and able to adapt to ever-changing conditions. We will get back to the track this week and will put on great races for our fans. We’re glad to play a part in leading the way back for professional sports in the country and doing so in a safe, competitive and entertaining manner.”

