Cup and Xfinity Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

Xfinity teams will practice, qualify and race at the 1.366-mile track. Cup Series teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s playoff-opening race.

Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin will control cars in both series as they pull double duty. Larson won the spring Xfinity race at Darlington.

Carson Hocevar will make his second career Cup start while driving the No. 42 for Legacy Motor Club.

Darlington Saturday Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Saturday, Sept. 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series

9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity