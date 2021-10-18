CUP, Xfinity races at the Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway, the 1.5-mile quad-oval in Fort Worth, was the venue for the first of three Round of 8 races for both the Cup and XFINITY Series races. Kyle Larson not only dominated the 334 lap Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, he also scored his 8th win of the season and locked himself into the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are included below as well as brief details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Oct 17, Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 - Texas Motor Speedway - 334 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Sunday’s event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Kyle Larson (#5 Chevrolet Camaro) P1 on the starting grid. Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #18 Kyle Busch, #12 Ryan Blaney, #22 Joey Logano, #9 Chase Elliott, #2 Brad Keselowski, #19 Martin Truex Jr., #8 Tyler Reddick and #17 Chris Buescher formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 39 entries.

- Polesitter Kyle Larson (#5 Camaro) led a race-high 256 laps and scored his 14th victory in 257 NCS races. This is his 8th victory and 24th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his first victory and 5th top-10 finish in 15 Texas races. William Byron (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in eight races at Fort Worth and his 18th top-10 finish in 2021. Christopher Bell (3rd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in four Texas races. Chase Briscoe (15th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY).

- NCS Championship points leader: Kyle Larson by 51 points over Ryan Blaney.

- NCS Playoffs - Round of 8: (G/L)

1. Kyle Larson

2. Ryan Blaney +2

3. Denny Hamlin -1

4. Kyle Busch -1

-----------------

5. Chase Elliott +1

6. Brad Keselowski +2

7. Martin Truex Jr. -4

8. Joey Logano -1

- After the next two races (Kansas and Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NCS Playoffs Championship 4 race that concludes the season at Phoenix Raceway on November 7.

- Next: Sun, Oct 24, Hollywood Casino 400 - Kansas Speedway - 267 laps.

- 2021 NCS Regular Season Champion: Kyle Larson

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, Oct 16, Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 - Texas Motor Speedway - 200 laps.

- No practice or qualifying sessions. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Saturday's event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Austin Cindric (#22 Ford Mustang) P1 on the starting grid. Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #18 Daniel Hemric, #1 Josh Berry, #11 Justin Haley, #19 Brandon Jones, #10 Jeb Burton, #20 Harrison Burton, #98 Riley Herbst and #9 Noah Gragson formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. 41 cars entered for the 40-car field; #13 Timmy Hill did not make the race.

- Camping World Truck Series regular John Hunter Nemechek, driving the #54 Toyota Supra, scored his 2nd victory in 56 NXS races. This is his first victory and 2nd top-10 NXS finish in 2021. It is his first victory and 4th top-10 finish in five NXS races at Fort Worth. Daniel Hemric (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in seven Texas races. It is his 19th top-10 finish in 2021. Noah Gragson (3rd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in seven races at Texas. Sam Mayer (13th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter AJ Allmendinger lead 13 laps and finished in 6th place.

- NXS Championship points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 4 points over Austin Cindric.

- NXS Playoffs - Round of 8: (No change in standings this week)

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Austin Cindric

3. Justin Allgaier

4. Noah Gragson

-----------------

5. Daniel Hemric

6. Justin Haley

7. Harrison Burton

8. Brandon Jones

- After the next two races (Kansas and Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS Playoffs Championship 4 race that concludes the season at Phoenix Raceway on November 6.

- Next: Sat, Oct 23, Kansas Lottery 300 - Kansas Speedway - 200 laps.

- 2021 NXS Regular Season Champion: AJ Allmendinger

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

- NTS Championship points leader: John Hunter Nemechek by 1 point over Ben Rhodes.

- NTS Playoffs - Round of 8: (G/L)

1. John Hunter Nemechek +1

2. Ben Rhodes -1

3. Matt Crafton +1

4. Sheldon Creed +1

-----------------

5. Stewart Friesen -2

6. Chandler Smith +2

7. Carson Hocevar -1

8. Zane Smith -1

- After the next race (Martinsville) the bottom 4 will not advance to the NTS Playoffs Championship 4 race that concludes the season at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

- Next: Sat, Oct 30, United Rentals 200 - Martinsville Speedway - 200 laps.

- 2021 NTS Regular Season Champion: John Hunter Nemechek

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series :

Sat, Oct 2, Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 - Salem Speedway - 200 laps.

Winner: Jesse Love - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Ty Gibbs

Season Finale: Sat, Oct 23, Reese’s 150 - Kansas Speedway - 100 laps.

ARCA Menards East :

2021 ARCA Menards East Champion: Sammy Smith

2021 Bounty Rookie of the Year: Sammy Smith

Next: 2022 Season Opener

ARCA Menards West :

Sat, Oct 9, NAPA Auto Parts 150 - All American Speedway - 150 laps.

Winner: P.J. Pedroncelli - P1: Dean Thompson - Points Leader: Jesse Love

Season Finale: Sat, Nov 6, Arizona Lottery 100 - Phoenix Raceway - 100 laps.

Whelen Modified Tour :

2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion: Justin Bonsignore

Next: 2022 Season Opener

Pinty's Series :

2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series Champion: LP Dumoulin

Next: 2022 Season Opener

Peak Mexico Series :

Sun, Oct 10, Ovalo Aguascalientes Mexico in Aguascalientes, Mexico

Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr. - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: Sun, Oct 24, TBA - Super Ovalo Potosino, San Luis Potosi

Track Details

All American Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Roseville, California

Kansas Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Kansas City, Kansas

Martinsville Speedway - 0.526-mile oval - Martinsville, Virginia

Ovalo Aguascalientes Mexico - 0.875-mile concrete oval - Aguascalientes, Mexico

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Salem Speedway - 0.555-mile oval - Salem, Indiana

Super Oval Potosino - 0.5-mile oval - San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama

Texas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile quad-oval - Fort Worth, Texas