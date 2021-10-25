CUP and Xfinity races at the Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway, the 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, KS, was the site for the 2nd of three Round of 8 races for both the Cup and XFINITY Series races. Kyle Larson scored his 3rd consecutive Cup race on Sunday. It was the 2nd time he accomplished this in 2021. The last time a driver won three straight Cup races twice in one season was in 1987. The late, seven-time Champion Dale Earnhardt was that driver. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are included below as well as brief details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Oct 24, Hollywood Casino 400 - Kansas Speedway - 267 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Sunday’s event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Kyle Larson (#5 Chevrolet Camaro) P1 on the starting grid. Ryan Blaney (#12 Ford Mustang) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #2 Brad Keselowski, #18 Kyle Busch, #9 Chase Elliott, #11 Denny Hamlin, #19 Martin Truex Jr., #22 Joey Logano, #24 William Byron and #20 Christopher Bell formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 40 entries.

- Polesitter Kyle Larson (#5 Camaro) led a race-high 130 laps and scored his 15th victory in 258 NCS races. This is his 9th victory and 25th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his first victory and 6th top-10 finish in 15 Kansas races. Chase Elliott (2nd) posted his 8th top-10 finish in 13 races at Kansas and his 20th top-10 finish in 2021. Kevin Harvick (3rd) posted his 19th top-10 finish in 33 Kansas races. Chase Briscoe (19th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY).

- NCS Championship points leader: Kyle Larson by 74 points over Chase Elliott.

- NCS Playoffs - Round of 8: (G/L)

1. Kyle Larson

2. Chase Elliott +3

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Kyle Busch

-----------------

5. Ryan Blaney -3

6. Martin Truex Jr. +1

7. Brad Keselowski -1

8. Joey Logano

- After the next race (Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NCS Playoffs Championship 4 race that concludes the season at Phoenix Raceway on November 7.

- Next: Sun, Oct 31, Xfinity 500 - Martinsville Speedway - 500 laps.

- 2021 NCS Regular Season Champion: Kyle Larson

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, Oct 23, Kansas Lottery 300 - Kansas Speedway - 200 laps.

- No practice or qualifying sessions. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Saturday's event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Daniel Hemric (#18 Toyota Supra) P1 on the starting grid. Austin Cindric (#22 Ford Mustang) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #7 Justin Allgaier, #9 Noah Gragson, #16 AJ Allmendinger, #11 Justin Haley, #20 Harrison Burton, #1 Michael Annett, #19 Brandon Jones and #54 Ty Gibbs formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. 41 cars entered for the 40-car field; #13 Timmy Hill did not make the race.

- ARCA Menards Series regular Ty Gibbs, driving the #54 Toyota Supra, scored his 4th victory in 18 NXS races. This is his 4th victory and 10th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his first victory and first top-10 finish in two races at Kansas. Austin Cindric (2nd) led a race-high 151 laps and posted his 2nd top-10 finish in six Kansas races. It is his 24th top-10 finish in 2021. AJ Allmendinger (3rd) posted his first top-10 finish in three races at Kansas. Polesitter Daniel Hemric led 15 laps and finished in 14th place.

- NXS Championship points leader: Tied - Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger.

- NXS Playoffs - Round of 8: (G/L)

1. Austin Cindric +1

2. AJ Allmendinger -1

3. Justin Allgaier

4. Daniel Hemric +1

-----------------

5. Justin Haley +1

6. Noah Gragson -2

7. Brandon Jones +1

8. Harrison Burton -1

- After the next race (Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS Playoffs Championship 4 race that concludes the season at Phoenix Raceway on November 6.

- Next: Sat, Oct 30, Dead On Tools 250 - Martinsville Speedway - 250 laps.

- 2021 NXS Regular Season Champion: AJ Allmendinger

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

- NTS Championship points leader: John Hunter Nemechek by 1 point over Ben Rhodes.

- NTS Playoffs - Round of 8: (G/L)

1. John Hunter Nemechek +1

2. Ben Rhodes -1

3. Matt Crafton +1

4. Sheldon Creed +1

-----------------

5. Stewart Friesen -2

6. Chandler Smith +2

7. Carson Hocevar -1

8. Zane Smith -1

- After the next race (Martinsville) the bottom 4 will not advance to the NTS Playoffs Championship 4 race that concludes the season at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

- Next: Sat, Oct 30, United Rentals 200 - Martinsville Speedway - 200 laps.

- 2021 NTS Regular Season Champion: John Hunter Nemechek

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series :

Sat, Oct 23, Reese’s 150 - Kansas Speedway - 100 laps.

Winner: Nick Sanchez - P1: Ty Gibbs

2021 ARCA Menards Champion: Ty Gibbs

2021 Bounty Rookie of the Year: Ty Gibbs

2022 Season Opener: Sat, Feb 19 at the Daytona Int'l Speedway

ARCA Menards East :

2021 ARCA Menards East Champion: Sammy Smith

2021 Bounty Rookie of the Year: Sammy Smith

Next: 2022 Season Opener

ARCA Menards West :

Sat, Oct 9, NAPA Auto Parts 150 - All American Speedway - 150 laps.

Winner: P.J. Pedroncelli - P1: Dean Thompson - Points Leader: Jesse Love

Season Finale: Sat, Nov 6, Arizona Lottery 100 - Phoenix Raceway - 100 laps.

Whelen Modified Tour :

2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion: Justin Bonsignore

Next: 2022 Season Opener

Pinty's Series :

2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series Champion: LP Dumoulin

Next: 2022 Season Opener

Peak Mexico Series :

Sun, Oct 24, Super Ovalo Potosino in San Luis Potosi.

Winner: Ruben Rovelo - Points Leader: Salvador De Alba Jr.

Next: Sun, Nov 14, at the Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan in Jalisco, Mexico.

Track Details

All American Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Roseville, California

Kansas Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Kansas City, Kansas

Martinsville Speedway - 0.526-mile oval - Martinsville, Virginia

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Super Oval Potosino - 0.5-mile oval - San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama

Texas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile quad-oval - Fort Worth, Texas

Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan - 0.84-mile tri-oval - Jalisco, Mexico