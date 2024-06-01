Cup winners Leverkusen to meet fourth tier Jena in first round

Leverkusen's team celebrates with the trophy after winning the German DFB Cup final soccer match against 1. FC Kaiserslautern at the Olympiastadion. Soeren Stache/dpa

Double winners Bayer Leverkusen will begin their defence of the men's German Cup at fourth tier Carl Zeiss Jena in August.

The draw for the first round was held on Saturday and record winners Bayern Munich will travel to newly-promoted second-division side SSV Ulm - one of the toughest pairings Vincent Kompany's new side could have received.

The away game is likely to be Kompany's first official game in charge.

Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund visit fourth tier 1.FC Phönix Lübeck.

The one-leg games will take place from August 16, with 64 teams involved.

Former Freiburg and Germany forward Nils Petersen, who lost both his German Cup finals, carried out the draw in the German Football Museum in Dortmund just a week after Leverkusen lifted the trophy with a 1-0 win over Kaiserslautern.