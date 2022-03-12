Cup starting lineup at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Ryan Blaney will seek to be the first driver to win a Cup race from the pole this season.

The pole-sitter for the first three points races of the season finished no better than 10th. Blaney will lead the field to the green flag Sunday at Phoenix Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox). He’ll be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin.

The second row features William Byron and Christopher Bell. The third row has Aric Almirola, the only driver to finish in the top 10 in each of the first three races this year, and Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe.

All three of Team Penske’s cars start in the top 10: Blaney (pole), Austin Cindric (eighth) and Joey Logano (10th). Three of Hendrick Motorsports’ four drivers will start in the top 10: Byron (third), Kyle Larson (seventh) and Alex Bowman (ninth). Chase Elliott qualified 19th.

