Cup starting lineup after Las Vegas qualifying rained out

Qualifying for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was canceled due to rain.

That follows the cancellation of Xfinity qualifying due to rain.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The lineup for Sunday’s race (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox) will be based off last year’s owner points.

But following inspection failures, three Toyotas – Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin – will have to start from the rear. The noses of their cars did not fit specifications, which is in L1 level penalty, with each team losing 10 driver and owner points.

Busch would have started first and Hamlin fourth if not for the penalty. Bell would have started 22nd.

“I think I knocked the wall down about Lap 11 last time here starting in the middle of the pack,” Busch said. “Maybe I’ll just start half a lap down and be in clean air and run the pack down and catch them and blow by them one at a time, I don’t know. I’ll strategize that overnight.”

Chase Elliott‘s car failed inspection twice. His car chief, Matt Barndt, was ejected and Elliott will lose 15 minutes of practice next week at Auto Club Speedway.

Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 car, driven by Garrett Smithley, failed inspection three times. His car chief was ejected and Smithley will lose 30 minutes of practice next week and he will not be allowed to qualify.

Click here for the starting lineup.

NEWS: The No. 11, 18, and 95 teams have been issued L1 penalties at @LVMotorSpeedway. Each team will lose 10 driver and owner points and will start at the rear of the field. pic.twitter.com/8SFyz9Osew — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 22, 2020



